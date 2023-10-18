Today’s best game deals: Xbox Shocktober over 270 horror/zombie titles up to 75% off, more

Now just under 2 weeks away from the spookiest holiday of the year, Xbox has now launched its annual Shocktober sale. Loaded with over 270 digital games, you’ll find up to 75% off a range of horror titles, survival horror adventures, zombie shooters, and much more. Resident Evil 4 remake is down to $40 (also matched on Amazon in physical form), Diablo IV has dropped from $70 to $52.50, Dead Island 2 is 30% off, the Allan Wake remaster is under $10 from the usual $30 price tag, and that’s just for starters. One personal standout here is Blasphemous 2 that has now dropped from the usual $30 down to $23.99 – the lowest price around. “Hordes of grotesque enemies stand in your way, awaiting final judgement by the brutal hand of the Penitent One, with titanic twisted bosses also lurking in the darkness, waiting for their chance to return you to the grave from whence you came.” Head below for the rest of today’s best console game deals.
Nintendo Switch game deals:
- Bayonetta 3 on Nintendo Switch $30 (Reg. $60)
- Remnant: From the Ashes $25 (Reg. $40)
- Super Bomberman R 2 $40 (Reg. $50)
- Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD $30 (Reg. $60)
- Mario Strikers: Battle League at $30 (Reg. $60)
- Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes $15 (Reg. $30+)
- WarioWare Get It Together at $25 (Reg. $50)
- Super Mario RPG $49 (Reg. $60)
- Tomb Raider I-III Remastered Starring Lara Croft $27 (Reg. $30)
- SOUTH PARK: SNOW DAY! pre-order $30
- Red Dead Redemption Switch pre-order $50
- Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection pre-order $60
PlayStation and Xbox:
- Sonic Frontiers $30 (Reg. $60)
- Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII Reunion from $25 (Reg. $50)
- BioShock: The Collection Xbox $10 (Reg. $50)
- SEGA Genesis Classics Xbox $6 (Reg. $30)
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Cowabunga Collection$20 (Reg. $30)
- Or $15 on Xbox
- Diablo IV $52.50 (Reg. $70)
- Street Fighter 6 $40 (Reg. $60)
- Gotham Knights Deluxe $22.50 (Reg. $90)
- Resident Evil 4 Remake $40 (Reg. $60)
- The Last of Us Part I $46 (Reg. $70)
- Journey Collector’s Edition PSN $15 (Reg. $25)
- Dragon’s Crown Pro PSN $4 (Reg. $20)
- Xbox Harvest Sale up to 80% off
- Xbox Wish List Sale up to 80% off
- Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection PS5 pre-order $60
- Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Xbox pre-order $60
New Nintendo Switch game deal pre-orders now live
- Mario Vs. Donkey Kong $50
- Super Mario Bros. Wonder $60
- Super Mario RPG $60
- Sonic Superstars $60
- Detective Pikachu Returns $50
- Pikmin 1 + 2 $50
- WarioWare: Move It! $50
- Persona 5 Tactica $50
- Or digital copies two for $100 for Switch Online members
