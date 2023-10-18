This clamp-style dual headphone hanger takes seconds to install down at $10.50 (45% off)

6amLifestyle might not be a brand name you’re familiar with, nor is it a particularly catchy one, but in my personal experience its headphone mounts hit well above their pay grade. And its oficial Amazon storefront is now offering its Dual Headphone Hanger for even less at $10.44 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Be sure to hit the “redeem” deal button on the listing page or use code EHT93LB9 at checkout to score the discounted rate. Regularly $19, this is a solid 45% off and the lowest price we can find. Today’s deal also marks the best price we have tracked all year at $1 below our previous mention. After going hands-on with its adhesive under-desk hanger (I’m still using it to this day), I can confidently say this is one budget-friendly brand worth considering. You’re looking at a metal clamp-style mount, complete with rubber padding you can clip to the edge of a your desk, tabletop, or shelf. It features a pair of hanging prongs so you can easily get two pairs of headphones, cables, and other accessories on it with room to spare. More details below.

If you’re looking for something that sits entirely under your desk, the popular Elevation Lab Anchor adhesive under-desk hanger will unfortunately cost you a touch more. But the 6amLifestyle model I mentioned above won’t – it is currently selling for $10 Prime shipped on Amazon.

And while we are talking headphone stands, be sure to dive into our hands-on review of the Oakywood natural wood and steel model with integrated charging.

For folks looking for new set of over-ears, the most exciting new release, at least for me anyway, has to be the new QuietComfort Ultra headphones from Bose. Get a closer look at the brand’s new flagship cans right here.

6amLifestyle Under-Desk Dual Headphone Hanger features:

Dual design allows you to store two sets of headphones under desk. [Space Saving & Desk Organized]-2.04in long arms make it ideal for all kinds of headphones, such as bluetooth headphones, wired headphones, gaming headphones, great for Bose, Beats, Sony, AKG, JBL, COWIN etc. Plus, the raised part is designed for holding your precious headphones well. Made from sturdy metal. Durable and Strong enough. Dual headphone hanger supports to hold two sets of headphones at the same time without bending or breaking. Max. Load up to 11lb. Suitable for hanging headphones and other heavy gadgets

