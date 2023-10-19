Today’s best iOS game and app deals: Descenders, Ordesa, Inua, KORG Module, more

Descenders

Your Thursday morning collection of the most notable iOS game and app deals is now ready to go down below the fold. Just be sure to scope out the deals we are tracking on Apple’s 13-inch M2 MacBook Air as well as its Magic Keyboards and the official iPhone 15/Plus silicone MagSafe cases as well. As for the apps, highlights include titles like Descenders, Ordesa, Inua, KORG Module Pro, and more. Head below for a closer look at all of today’s best iOS game and app deals. 

iOS Universal: GTA: Chinatown Wars: FREE (Demo)

***Download and play up to thirty minutes as a free trial

iOS Universal: MoviePro – Pro Video Camera: FREE (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Descenders: $4 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Rush Rally Origins: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Ordesa – the interactive movie: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Inua – A Story in Ice and Time: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Vectronom: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Big binary clock: $0.50 (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: KORG Module Pro: $20 (Reg. $40)

iOS Universal: Standby Photo Widget – simple: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: CALC Smart: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Juice Watch: FREE (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: Monopoly Sudoku: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Teen Girl Squad Stickers: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Summer Catchers: $1 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Whispers of a Machine: $2 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Go Rally: $1 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: DayGram – One line a day diary: $1 (Reg. $2)

Descenders is extreme downhill freeriding for the modern era, with procedurally generated worlds, and where mistakes have real consequences. Will you lead your team to glory and become the next legendary Descender? In Descenders, your team is your life. When you pick a side — Enemy, Arboreal or Kinetic — you’ll be bound together with other players who choose the same side as you. Grab your bike, pick your team, and attempt to live up to the legend of your Descender. Will you join the die-hard, trick-frenzy ranks of Team Enemy, the proficient, off-road stylings of Team Arboreal, or the high-octane, speed-is-everything Team Kinetic?

