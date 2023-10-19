Today’s best game deals: Madden NFL 24 at $43 low, Super Mario Maker 2 $40, more

Amazon is now offering Madden NFL 24 on PS4, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S for $42.99 shipped. Regularly $70, this is nearly 40% off the going rate and one of the best deals since release. We did see a drop to $49 back in September followed by a brief deal at $43 for the fall Prime Day festivities, but today’s offer is otherwise the lowest we have tracked on Amazon. The latest entry in the best football simulation franchise around with a solid deal just as the 2023 NFL season kicks into full gear, now’s your chance to bring a copy home with a deep discount. EA says this year’s edition delivers a major leap “forward in character technology” with new “anatomically accurate NFL player skeletons” and upgraded FieldSENSE for “greater control and delivering realism to all the ways you play.” Players can play out an entire career here – “select your position, body type and customize your Superstar and build your legacy” – alongside AI enhancements that enable “smoother and more realistic player action and reaction to the plays you call, providing more confidence your AI teammates.” Head below for the rest of today’s best console game deals.

