Score an originally $200 Ninja Speedi Rapid air fry cooker down at just $60 today (Refurb)

Woot is now offering refurbished Ninja 12-in-1 Speedi Rapid Air Fryer Cookers for $59.99 with free shipping for Prime members. A $6 delivery fee will apply otherwise. Originally $200 and currently fetching $130 in new condition at Amazon, this is as much as $140 off, $70 under the current going rate on a new model, and the best we can find. It also delivers one of the lowest prices we have ever tracked and comes in $40 under the price of renewed units on Amazon. Just as the name suggests, this model is designed to deliver “one-touch, one-pot meals in 15 minutes.” The 6-quart capacity is joined by a 12-in-1 setup that features cooking modes like Speedi steam and crisp, as well as traditional options like broiling, baking, bread proofing, searing, slow cooking, and air frying to supplement your holiday meals this year and beyond. Ships with a 90-day warranty. Head below for more details.

You’ll be hard-pressed to find another full-on multi-cooker from Ninja at a price anywhere near this – even its straight up 4-quart air fryer costs $90 right now. But if you don’t need the multi-cooker action and can make a dedicated air fryer work for you, this Chefman model might be worth a look at just over $40 shipped.

More Ninja cooking deals:

Ninja Speedi Rapid Multi-Cooker features:

Choose your base, your vegetables, and your protein to create an entire meal in one pot in as little as 15 minutes with the Speedi Meals function. With 6-qt. capacity, fit up to 4 chicken breasts and 1 lb. of pasta to create a whole family meal in one pot. Choose from Speedi Meals, Steam & Crisp, Steam & Bake, Steam, or Proof in Rapid Cooker mode and unlock Air Fry, Bake/Roast, Air Broil, Dehydrate, Sear & Sauté, Slow Cook, and Sous Vide functions in Air Fry mode.

