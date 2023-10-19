Automate outdoor lights with triple-outlet meross smart plugs: HomeKit $25, Alexa $17 (25% off)

The official meross Amazon storefront is now offering its triple-outlet HomeKit Outdoor Smart Plug for $24.99. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25 and be sure to clip the on-page coupon. Regularly $33, this is nearly 25% off the going rate and the lowest price we can find. Coming within a few bucks of the best we have tracked this year and about $1 below the previous deal price, this is a notable chance to score an outdoor plug to automate your holiday lighting this season. Just keep in mind you can also score the non-HomeKit Alexa and Google Assistant model down at $16.99 Prime shipped right now as well. As for the HomeKit-ready version, it features three independently-controlled outlets to automate your outdoor lighting and electronics with the usual scheduling options as well as smartphone and Siri control. Whether it’s for holiday lighting, patio illumination, or otherwise, this is a relatively affordable way to make your existing light set a more intelligent one if you don’t plan on purchasing a set or two of smart Christmas lights. Head below for more details.

If you are in the HomeKit world and can make do with a dual outlet option, the previous-generation meross model is worth a look. By way of an on-page Amazon coupon, you can land the meross dual HomeKit smart plug down at $21 Prime shipped right now.

Otherwise, all of the details you need on the new Govee Smart Christmas Lights and the HomeKit Christmas lights are waiting in our respective launch coverage.

And while we are talking outdoor smart home gear, be sure to scope out the deals we spotted this morning on the All-new Ring Battery Doorbell Plus with the Chime Pro bundled in as well as this $60 price drop on the Google Nest Doorbell (Battery)

meross homeKit Outdoor Triple Wi-Fi Outlet features:

Ideal for Outdoor Use: IP44 weatherproof housing and sockets cover which help prevent rain from getting in. Outdoor smart plug is made for Garden, Backyard, Christmas tree, Kitchen, Landscape lighting, Bathroom, Porch, Balcony, Garage, Basement, Patio or Electric grill, Sprinkler, Washing machine, Lamps and other outdoor or indoor-use electric appliances, etc. Do not use it for pump.

3 Outlets Design: Equipped with 3 individually controlled sockets. 3 outlets WORK INDEPENDENTLY of one another. Powered by Mediatek IoT chipset, meross outdoor smart outlet has longer Wi-Fi connection range and lower offline rate. Please also make sure connect your Phone to 2.4GHz home Wi-Fi while setting up the outdoor Wi-Fi plug.

Remote and Voice Control: Compatible with Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant and SmartThings. All data is securely transmitted and stored using Amazon AWS servers in US. Control your devices via voice command, just say:“Alexa, turn on the Chrismas Tree.”

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!