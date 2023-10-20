Satechi’s 16-port Thunderbolt 4 dock is perfect for M2 MacBooks at $298 (Reg. $350)

Satechi’s official Amazon storefront now offers its Thunderbolt 4 Multimedia Pro Dock for $297.99 shipped. It drops from the usual $350 price tag in order to land at 15% off. This was excluded from last week’s sitewide sale from Satechi, and now drops in price to one of the best we’ve seen at Amazon. It comes within $18 of the low and is the lowest price in months. Get a closer look at what to expect in our launch coverage from earlier in the year over at 9to5Mac. Then head below for a full rundown.

Perfect for turning that new 15-inch MacBook Air or new M2 Pro MacBook Pro into a more desktop-worthy machine, the new Satechi Thunderbolt 4 Multimedia Pro Dock is up to the task with 16 ports at your disposal. It connects to your machine with a single TB4 cable, which on top of handling 40Gb/s of bandwidth, can also send 96W of power to your host device.

As far as ports go, you’ll find a pair of both DisplayPort and HDMI 2.1 slots, which can be used interchangeably to drive a pair of 4K60 displays. Gigabit Ethernet is right off to the side, which is joined by a USB 3.2 10Gb/s port and four USB 3.2 slots (of both the 10Gb/s and 5Gb/s variety). There’s some extra front-facing I/O for less permanent fixtures in your workstation, too.

This week saw two notable offers to take full advantage of the Thunderbolt 4 dock. Right now you can save $200 on Apple’s 14-inch M2 Pro MacBook Pro thanks to the first discount of the fall. It’s also joined by the second-best price to date on Apple’s 13-inch M2 MacBook Air at $929, as well. Both have Thunderbolt 4 ports for turning either portable machine into a full-fledged desktop workstation.

Satechi Thunderbolt 4 Multimedia Pro Dock features:

Power up with the new Thunderbolt 4 Multimedia Pro Dock by Satechi. Meticulously crafted with creative professionals and content creators in mind, this 16-in-1 powerhouse has everything you need to spark innovation and power up productivity. Thunderbolt 4 Multimedia Pro Dock will transform your workspace and completely change the way you work.

