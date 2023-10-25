Land a 4-pack of Linkind Matter HomeKit multi-color smart bulbs down at $30 ($7.50 each)

The official Linking Amazon storefront is now offering a 4-pack of its Matter Wi-Fi Multi-Color Smart Light Bulbs for $29.99 shipped. Regularly $55, this is 45% off and the lowest price we can find. Today’s offer comes within a few bucks of the all-time low to deliver you a notable price on some modern multi smart home-platform Matter bulbs at $7.50 a pop. You’re looking at A19 E26 60W-equivalent bulbs, compatible with Apple Home and Siri, Google Home, Alexa, and SmartThings gear with the unified control experience Matter-support brings along with it. They deliver millions of color options as well as warm and cool white light (1800K-6500K) along with smartphone- and voice-control options, sunset/sunrise automations, scheduling, and more. Head below for additional details.

While it will cost you more per bulbs, you can land a 2-pack of the bulbs above down at $18 Prime shipped on Amazon right now after clipping the on-page coupon. That’s $9 per bulb, but less cash out of pocket right now for the same Matter-based performance and experience.

Check out more of our latest Matter-ready smart home gear coverage below:

Linkind Matter Wi-Fi Multi-Color Smart Light Bulb features:

Linkind Matter smart lghts bulb is compatible with all Matter platforms. You can control all your smart home devices with a single app certified by Matter, reducing the need for multiple apps for different devices and upgrading your privacy security without cloud services. Linkind smart light bulbs have millions of colors, from warm white to cool white (1800K-6500K), and multi-dynamic scenes, that change your mood, including romantic dates, happy parties, quiet reading, etc. When your phone microphone senses sound, our wifi smart bulb will dance with the sound/music. You can control the e26 led bulbs with voice commands, and use any Matter APP/Linkind’s Aidot APP to change colors at any time. Easily add multiple led light bulbs that can be controlled together at the same time (please use a stable 2.4 GHz WiFi).

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!