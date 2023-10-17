Onvis HomeKit Smart Plugs work with Matter and Thread from $14 each (Reg. $20+)

Last week we just reviewed the new Onvis HomeKit Smart Plug with Matter, and now it’s going on sale. Live courtesy of Amazon, the recently-released smart home upgrade drops down to $16.99 after clipping the on-page coupon. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Normally fetching $20, you’re looking at the second-best discount of the year at within $3 of the 2023 low. Already delivering one of the most affordable smart plug experiences on the market with Thread and Matter support, today’s discount doubles down on that sentiment by delivering both of the latest smart home standards for less. It features a compact design that won’t hog both AC receptacles, while integrating with Siri, Alexa, and Assistant out of the box.

If a single smart plug isn’t going to cut it for your needs, you can also lock-in some bundle offers on the Onvis smart plug. Via Amazon, a 2-pack right now sells for $30.60 after you’ve clipped the on-page coupon. That drops the accessories down to $15 each, providing an even better value at 22% off. Then for some even more enticing savings, a 4-pack rests at $50.99 from its usual $60 price tag in order to drop the smart plugs down to $13 each.

One of the best use cases for smart plugs with the holidays around the corner are plugging in Christmas lights. But if you’d just prefer to upgrade to some actually smart versions, the first discounts are now live on Govee’s just-announced smart Christmas lights. These are now down to new all-time lows and starting at $48 with 20% in savings across two different lengths.

Onvis Matter Smart Plug features: 

Onvis smart plug is Matter-certified , skip downloading different manufacture’s app, works with all certified smart home platforms, including Apple Home, Amazon Alexa, Google Home, and Samsung SmartThings. Even when your home internet goes offline, all Matter-certified devices in your local area network (LAN) will work smoothly. This smart plug is enabled with Thread technology, which makes it more responsive and efficient. You can control it remotely when you’re away from home, as long as you have a HomePod mini or Apple TV.

