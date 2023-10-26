Today’s best iOS game and app deals: PARANORMASIGHT, Obscura, more

Today’s collection of the best iOS game and app deals is now at the ready after the jump. Just be sure to also scope out the price drops we spotted on Twelve South’s HiRise 3 MagSafe charger as well as Apple’s new HomePod 2 while you’re at it. As for the apps, highlight deals include PARANORMASIGHT, Not Another Weekend, Charlie in Underworld, Obscura — Pro Camera, Agent A, and more. Head below for a complete look at today’s best iOS game and app deals.

iOS Universal: Obscura — Pro Camera: FREE (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Agent A: A puzzle in disguise: FREE (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: PARANORMASIGHT: $13 (Reg. $18)

iOS Universal: Not Another Weekend: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Chai Game: $3 (Reg. $6)

iOS Universal: Charlie in Underworld: $2 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Hero Emblems II: $4 (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: Titan Quest: Legendary Edition: $10 (Reg. $20)

iOS Universal: SkySafari 6 Pro: $30 (Reg. $60)

iOS Universal: GTA: Chinatown Wars: FREE (Demo)

***Download and play up to thirty minutes as a free trial

iOS Universal: GTA: Liberty City Stories: FREE (Demo)

***Download and play up to thirty minutes as a free trial

iOS Universal: Trenches II: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Crazy Caps: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: YaoYao – Jump Rope: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: PicsBeauty – AI Enhancer: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Monster Rancher 2: $16 (Reg. $23)

iOS Universal: Kathy Rain: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Jumbo Airport Story: $3 (Reg. $6)

iOS Universal: Mars Info: $1 (Reg. $6)

iOS Universal: The Sun: Origin: $0.50 (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: 9th Dawn III: $7 (Reg. $10)

A typical office worker, Shogo Okiie was investigating with his friend, Yoko Fukunaga at Kinshibori Park in the middle of the night about “Honjo Seven Mysteries”, a well-known local ghost story.

Yoko told Okiie said ghost story has something to do with “The Rite of Resurrection” which Okiie took it with a grain of salt, but something strange happens one after the other before his very eyes…

At the same time, there are also others who pursuit “Honjo Seven Mysteries”. A detective investigating a case that involves multiple unnatural deaths. A female high school student seeking truth behind a suicide of a classmate. And a mother who vowed vengeance for her lost son. Their motives intertwines, centering on “Honjo Seven Mysteries”. The story takes a violent turn to which they cast curses amongst each other.