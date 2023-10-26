Today’s best game deals: Mortal Kombat 1 $59 low, Armored Core VI Fires of Rubicon, more

Amazon is now offering its very first notable price drop on the new Mortal Kombat 1 across all platforms at $58.99 shipped. Regularly $70, we have seen a few light drops since release in August at Amazon, but you’re now looking at a new all-time low there. There have also been some YMMV and very limited offers at other non-major retailers, but now’s your chance to score the latest entry to the long running fighter series at its best price directly from Amazon. MK1, as detailed in our launch coverage, takes place in all new universe where players will discover “a new beginning, as crafted by the Keeper of Time and protector of Earthrealm, Fire God Liu Kang.” You will still find fan-favorite characters here with reimagined origins alongside the new Kameo Fighter system – “choose from a unique roster of Kameo fighting partners to assist you in battle”– and a full-on story campaign as well. Head below for the rest of today’s best console game deals.
Nintendo Switch game deals:
- Super Meat Boy Forever eShop $2 (Reg. $20)
- LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga eShop $20 (Reg. $60)
- Among Us eShop $3 (Reg. $5)
- Mega Man Legacy Collection eShop $8 (Reg. $15)
- Mega Man Battle Network Legacy Collection $46 (Reg. $60)
- Super Mario Maker 2 $40 (Reg. $60)
- Yoshi’s Crafted World $40 (Reg. $60)
- NBA 2K24 Kobe Bryant Edition $35 (Reg. $60)
- SEGA Genesis Classics eShop $7.50 (Reg. $30)
- Untitled Goose Game eShop $10 (Reg. $20)
- Kirby’s Return to Dream Land Deluxe $41 (Reg. $60)
- Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD $30 (Reg. $60)
- Mario Strikers: Battle League at $30 (Reg. $60)
- Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes $15 (Reg. $30+)
- WarioWare Get It Together at $25 (Reg. $50)
- Super Mario RPG $49 (Reg. $60)
- Tomb Raider I-III Remastered Starring Lara Croft $27 (Reg. $30)
- SOUTH PARK: SNOW DAY! pre-order $30
- Red Dead Redemption Switch pre-order $50
- Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection pre-order $60
- And even more…
***Review: Super Mario Wonder reinvents 2D platformers
***Watch the latest Nintendo Direct: Mario, Princess Peach, more
***Next-gen Switch console said to have PS4/Xbox One-like performance
***New Mario Red Switch OLED console up for pre-order!
PlayStation and Xbox:
- Armored Core VI Fires of Rubicon $51 (Reg. $60)
- TMNT Cowabunga Collection $20 (Reg. $30)
- Fallout Day Xbox sale up to 75% off
- Franchise Hits Xbox Sale up to 85% off
- Stray PS5 $28 (Reg. $40)
- NBA 2K24 Kobe Bryant Edition from $40 (Reg. $60)
- Octopath Traveler 2 PS4 $15 (Reg. $40+)
- Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales $40 (Reg. $50)
- Shadow Warrior 3: Definitive Edition $25 (Reg. $40)
- Sonic Frontiers $30 (Reg. $60)
- Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII Reunion from $25 (Reg. $50)
- BioShock: The Collection Xbox $10 (Reg. $50)
- SEGA Genesis Classics Xbox $6 (Reg. $30)
- Diablo IV $52.50 (Reg. $70)
- Street Fighter 6 $42 (Reg. $60)
- Resident Evil 4 Remake $40 (Reg. $60)
- The Last of Us Part I $46 (Reg. $70)
- Journey Collector’s Edition PSN $15 (Reg. $25)
- Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection PS5 pre-order $60
- Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Xbox pre-order $60
- And even more…
*** The new PS5 Slim release date might have just leaked online
***Sony unveils official Spider-Man 2 launch trailer
***Watch the latest State of Play showcase
New Nintendo Switch game deal pre-orders now live
- Mario Vs. Donkey Kong $50
- Super Mario Bros. Wonder $60
- Super Mario RPG $60
- Sonic Superstars $60
- Detective Pikachu Returns $50
- Pikmin 1 + 2 $50
- WarioWare: Move It! $50
- Persona 5 Tactica $50
- Or digital copies two for $100 for Switch Online members
FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!