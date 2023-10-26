Today’s best game deals: Mortal Kombat 1 $59 low, Armored Core VI Fires of Rubicon, more

Amazon is now offering its very first notable price drop on the new Mortal Kombat 1 across all platforms at $58.99 shipped. Regularly $70, we have seen a few light drops since release in August at Amazon, but you’re now looking at a new all-time low there. There have also been some YMMV and very limited offers at other non-major retailers, but now’s your chance to score the latest entry to the long running fighter series at its best price directly from Amazon. MK1, as detailed in our launch coverage, takes place in all new universe where players will discover “a new beginning, as crafted by the Keeper of Time and protector of Earthrealm, Fire God Liu Kang.” You will still find fan-favorite characters here with reimagined origins alongside the new Kameo Fighter system – “choose from a unique roster of Kameo fighting partners to assist you in battle”– and a full-on story campaign as well. Head below for the rest of today’s best console game deals.

