Apple’s new HomePod 2 returns to all-time low for only second time at $280

B&H is now offering the first discount in over a month on Apple’s new HomePod 2. The recently-refreshed smart speaker has been quite elusive to deals, notably skipping out on the fall Prime Day savings earlier in the month. Now it’s dropping down to an all-time low of $279.99 shipped. That’s $19 off the usual $299 price tag and only the second time it has dropped this low – beating our previous mention by $5. Get the full scoop in our launch coverage on what today’s discount delivers, or just head below as we break everything down.

Apple’s new HomePod 2 delivers much of the same hi-fi listening as before, just with a refreshed build to go alongside the second-generation status. There’s still Spatial Audio and Dolby Atmos support to complement the beamforming sound and room sensing tech that automatically tunes drivers to your surroundings.

New this time around is onboard Thread and Matter support to complement all of Siri’s smart home prowess, as well as a U1 chip for quick music handoff. Apple has built a temperature and humidity sensor into the speaker, all of which is powered by a new S7 chip that results in better sounding audio than the original model.

Apple’s HomePod mini on the other hand arrives in one of five fun colorways at a more affordable price point. It’ll deliver all of the expected hands-free Siri access as with the all-new smart speaker on sale above, just in a more compact build that won’t serenade your home on quite the same level. You’ll currently pay $95, delivering a lower barrier of entry to a HomeKit smart speaker.

HomePod 2 features:

The HomePod is also packed with Siri and a host of smart features. Providing you with more than just voice control over music, Siri and the HomePod can set reminders, send messages, control smart devices, and even set up automated responses based on sound, temperature, and humidity. More than just a speaker, the HomePod can easily become the centerpiece of your smart home.

