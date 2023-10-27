Today’s best Android app deals: The Room Old Sins, Where Shadows Slumber, Aeon’s End, more

Your Friday afternoon edition of the best Google Play game and app deals for Android devices is now up for the taking. Joining today’s software offers, we are also tracking a new all-time low on Google’s Pixel 7a as well as Best Buy’s member-only early Black Friday sale and the Samsung 12.4-inch Galaxy Tab S7 with the S Pen at up to $250 off. On the app side of things, highlights include titles like The Room: Old Sins, Lovecraft’s Untold Stories, Where Shadows Slumber, Aeon’s End, Million Onion Hotel, Cartoon Craft, and more. Hit the jump for a complete look at today’s best Android game and app deals.

Best Android apps and games on sale:

More Android game and app deals still live

The Room: Old Sins features:

Enter The Room: Old Sins and be transported to a place where tactile exploration meets challenging puzzles and a captivating story.

The sudden disappearance of an ambitious engineer and his high-society wife provokes the hunt for a precious artefact. The trail leads to the attic of their home, and the discovery of an old, peculiar dollhouse…

Explore unsettling locations, follow obscure clues and manipulate bizarre contraptions as you uncover the mysteries within Waldegrave Manor.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!