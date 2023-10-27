Today’s best Android app deals: The Room Old Sins, Where Shadows Slumber, Aeon’s End, more

Justin Kahn -
Apps GamesAndroidGoogle Play
Reg. $1+ FREE+
The Room holiday iOS game deals

Your Friday afternoon edition of the best Google Play game and app deals for Android devices is now up for the taking. Joining today’s software offers, we are also tracking a new all-time low on Google’s Pixel 7a as well as Best Buy’s member-only early Black Friday sale and the Samsung 12.4-inch Galaxy Tab S7 with the S Pen at up to $250 off. On the app side of things, highlights include titles like The Room: Old Sins, Lovecraft’s Untold Stories, Where Shadows Slumber, Aeon’s End, Million Onion Hotel, Cartoon Craft, and more. Hit the jump for a complete look at today’s best Android game and app deals. 

Best Android apps and games on sale:

More Android game and app deals still live

The Room: Old Sins features:

Enter The Room: Old Sins and be transported to a place where tactile exploration meets challenging puzzles and a captivating story.
The sudden disappearance of an ambitious engineer and his high-society wife provokes the hunt for a precious artefact. The trail leads to the attic of their home, and the discovery of an old, peculiar dollhouse…
Explore unsettling locations, follow obscure clues and manipulate bizarre contraptions as you uncover the mysteries within Waldegrave Manor.

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Apps Games

The best games and apps deals across all platforms: iPhone, iPad, Mac, Android, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Wii U, 3DS

Android

Google Play

About the Author

Justin Kahn

Justin is a senior deal Jedi over at 9to5Toys where he heads up our game/app coverage and more. He also covers all things music for 9to5Mac, including the weekly Logic Pros series exploring music production on Mac and iOS devices

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Save $150 on the Hover-1 Pro Boss foldable electric sco...
Let Alexa and Assistant clean with Yeedi’s smart robo...
Samsung’s new 2,000MB/s 4TB T9 portable SSD now $...
Tested: UAG’s latest protective cases bring the armor...
Aventon’s Level.2 commuter e-bike receives flash ...
Hands-on: Twelve South’s TimePorter Wall Mount el...
Logitech’s Blue Yeticaster Pro broadcast bundle u...
Samsung 12.4-inch Galaxy Tab S7 with S Pen up to $250 o...
Load more...
Show More Comments