Marshall’s Emberton II Bluetooth Speaker with brass accents hits 2023 Amazon low at $120 ($50 off)

Justin Kahn
Reg. $170 $120

Amazon is now offering the Marshall Emberton II Portable Bluetooth Speaker for $119.99 shipped after you clip the on-page coupon. Regularly $170, this is a solid $50 off the going rate to deliver the lowest price we can find. This is $30 under our previous mention and the best price we have tracked this year at Amazon. Featuring the iconic vintage guitar amplifier vibes with brass accents throughout, this one looks as good on the shelf as it sounds if you ask me. As you’ll know from our hands-on review, it pumps out 360-degree sound with True Stereophonic tech – “a unique form of multi-directional sound from Marshall where every spot is a sweet spot” – alongside 30-hours of wireless playback per charge. It also brings with it a “road-worthy” IP67 rating for protection against spills, splashes, and dust alongside the usual Bluetooth streaming from your smart devices. Get a closer look right here and down below. 

More of this weekend’s best speaker deals:

Just be sure to also scope out the latest models from Anker including the new Soundcore Motion 300 speaker and the early launch price drop we are now tracking on its new portable Soundcore Motion X500 hi-res model as well. 

Marshall Emberton II Bluetooth speaker features:

Sound that is rich, clear and loud, like the artist intended. Experience absolute 360° sound with True Stereophonic, a unique form of multi-directional sound from Marshall – where every spot is a sweet spot. Emberton II offers 30+ hours of portable playtime on a single charge. Tough and resilient, boasting an extremely durable IP67 dust- and water-resistance rating. Emberton II won’t slow you down with a lengthy set-up – pair, play and let the good times roll. 

Marshall

