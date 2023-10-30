First deal hits Sony’s new all-black INZONE H9 ANC spatial gaming headset at $250 ($50 off)

Sony updated its INZONE PS5 and PC gaming headset lineup earlier this month with the all-new earbuds model we reviewed shortly thereafter and new stealthy black colorways of its previously white-only over-ear models. And today, Amazon is offering the very first deal on the all-black flagship Sony INZONE H9 Wireless Noise Canceling Gaming Headset at $249.99 shipped. Regularly $300, this is a solid $50 price and the lowest price we can find. This being the very first deal we have tracked since release, it is also a new Amazon all-time low. Much like the white pair that is currently selling for $230 shipped, the latest INZONE headset features built-in dual sensor noise cancellation tech alongside a bidirectional boom microphone with AI noise reduction. From there, you’ll find support for Sony’s 360-degree spatial audio as well as 40mm drivers that can run for up to 28 hours of continuous gameplay on a single charge. Head below for more details.

A more affordable option that will still deliver the all-black INZONE treatment is the new H5 set. While you won’t get the noise cancellation with this option, they do come in at much more affordable $150 price tag, keeping an additional $100 in your pocket to use towards games and other accessories.

And even more affordable option, especially for PC and Xbox gamers, is the deal we spotted this morning on SteelSeries’ Arctis 9X gaming headset. Packed with both Bluetooth and Xbox Wireless tech, this set is now sitting at a new Amazon all-time low with a $100 listing coming in at up to 50% below rate regular price. Get a closer look right here and swing by our PC gaming deal hub for more.

Sony INZONE H9 Wireless Noise Canceling Gaming Headset features:

Personalized 360 Spatial Sound for Gaming provides precise rival detection.

Dual Sensor Noise Canceling Technology keeps out surrounding noise while Ambient Sound Mode keeps you aware of important sounds in your environment

Soft headband cushion and synthetic leather ear pads for wearing comfort

Discord certified, clear communications via a flexible flip-up boom microphone with mute function.Note:If you face issue in Bluetooth connectivity please turn off the Bluetooth function for a couple of minutes, then turn it back on

Game freely with wireless connectivity and low delay

