Govee’s just-announced smart Christmas lights return to Amazon low of $72 (Save 20%)

Govee just launched its new and very first set of smart Christmas lights last month, and the now they’re on sale. The 66-foot set of string lights are now down to $71.99 shipped after clipping the on-page coupon from its usual $90 price tag. In either case, these are new all-time lows and the first chances to save as a continuation of the fall Prime Day sale earlier in the week. Get all of the details in our launch coverage or head below for more.

Govee’s new Smart Christmas Lights help you bring some winter vibes to your Alexa or Assistant smart home. The two different lightstrip lengths feature either 100 or 200 LED bulbs, which connect to your Wi-Fi in order to bring multicolored lighting to your Christmas tree. These will also work outdoors, so you can extend the holiday spirit to your porch or patio.

That more affordable price tag does mean that the new Govee offerings aren’t as compelling as the smart Christmas lights from Phillips Hue and Nanoleaf. Those two brands each offer one notable feature that Govee doesn’t, with HomeKit and Siri integration getting the axe on Govee’s new release. But otherwise, you’ll find that there’s a very similar design for less.

More on the Govee Smart Christmas Lights:

Govee Uni-IC Control technology allows each LED bead to be independently chosen from 16 million colors, decorating your home with flowing RGBIC lighting effects based on your Halloween vibes and overall moods. With fun gaming modes, Govee Uni-IC Control technology contributes to a higher level of playability of Christmas string lights and provides a special interactive experience among friends and family during the holidays.

