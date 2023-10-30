Sony’s latest XM5 ANC earbuds fall to new all-time low of $250 with second-ever discount

Amazon is now offering a new all-time low on the latest Sony WF-1000XM5 ANC Earbuds. These new releases just hit the scene over the summer, and have since only been on sale just one time before. Now that changes with a drop down to $249.99 shipped. That’s $48 off the usual $298 price tag and marking the best discount we have seen. It’s an extra $28 below our previous and the only other mention to date from fall Prime Day. So if you’ve been waiting for a chance to save on one of the more beloved pair of earbuds here at 9to5, here’s your chance.

Sony’s new XM5 ANC earbuds steal the show in the true wireless earbuds space with one of the best platform-agnostic experiences around. If you’re not sold on AirPods Pro 2 or Pixel Buds Pro, these are easily the best alternative. These earbuds deliver some of the best ANC on the market with foam eartips and an improved design that’s lighter and more compact than before. There’s a new V2 processor powering the experience and everything else you can read about in our review. I personally adore these earbuds, and today’s $48 price tag just makes them an even better buy.

If you’re more partial to an over-ear build, Sony’s popular XM5 ANC headphones are also getting in on the savings. Also marking a rare chance to save this year, the price cut down to $330 brings much of the same best-in-class noise cancellation to a different form-factor with $68 in savings attached.

More on the Sony XM5 ANC earbuds:

The best noise canceling earbuds, with two proprietary processors that cancel more external noise than ever, a new high performance driver unit, dual feedback microphones and Noise Isolation Earbud Tips. Smooth switching and a clear Bluetooth signal with a powerful new Integrated Processor V2. Adjusts to the world around you with adaptive sound control, using AI to offer the ideal listening experience. Talk and only hear ambient sound using Speak-to-Chat which pauses the music when you start talking.

