Sony’s latest XM5 ANC earbuds fall to new all-time low of $250 with second-ever discount

Rikka Altland -
AmazonHeadphonesSony
Reg. $298 $250

Amazon is now offering a new all-time low on the latest Sony WF-1000XM5 ANC Earbuds. These new releases just hit the scene over the summer, and have since only been on sale just one time before. Now that changes with a drop down to $249.99 shipped. That’s $48 off the usual $298 price tag and marking the best discount we have seen. It’s an extra $28 below our previous and the only other mention to date from fall Prime Day.  So if you’ve been waiting for a chance to save on one of the more beloved pair of earbuds here at 9to5, here’s your chance.

Sony’s new XM5 ANC earbuds steal the show in the true wireless earbuds space with one of the best platform-agnostic experiences around. If you’re not sold on AirPods Pro 2 or Pixel Buds Pro, these are easily the best alternative. These earbuds deliver some of the best ANC on the market with foam eartips and an improved design that’s lighter and more compact than before. There’s a new V2 processor powering the experience and everything else you can read about in our review. I personally adore these earbuds, and today’s $48 price tag just makes them an even better buy.

If you’re more partial to an over-ear build, Sony’s popular XM5 ANC headphones are also getting in on the savings. Also marking a rare chance to save this year, the price cut down to $330 brings much of the same best-in-class noise cancellation to a different form-factor with $68 in savings attached.

More on the Sony XM5 ANC earbuds:

The best noise canceling earbuds, with two proprietary processors that cancel more external noise than ever, a new high performance driver unit, dual feedback microphones and Noise Isolation Earbud Tips. Smooth switching and a clear Bluetooth signal with a powerful new Integrated Processor V2. Adjusts to the world around you with adaptive sound control, using AI to offer the ideal listening experience. Talk and only hear ambient sound using Speak-to-Chat which pauses the music when you start talking.

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Headphones

Nearly every consumer-focused headphone in 2020 features a wireless design However, wired alternatives still have their place. The best deals that you'll find here at…
Sony

About the Author

Rikka Altland

Rikka Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Philips Hue Go

elago’s magnetic aluminum iPad stand packs iMac v...
Arcade1Up NFL Blitz Wi-Fi cabinet now $120 off at $480 ...
LEGO’s new Series 25 CMF includes 12 new minifig,...
Sony 75-inch X90L 120Hz 4K Smart Google TV now at $1,49...
Amazon low hits Samsung’s 2023 PRO Plus microSD w...
Google Pixel Watch is an even better value at new $200 ...
Save 37% on the recent Wyze Cam OG smart camera at new ...
SteelSeries’ Arctis 9X gaming headset with Xbox W...
Load more...
Show More Comments