Hiboy extends Halloween deals into November on EVs for up to 50% off starting at $300

Hiboy has extended its Halloween sales into November, taking up to $400 off its electric scooters, like the S2 model for $299.99, with shipping costs calculated upon checkout based on delivery location. Down from its regular $600, today’s deal is a 50% markdown off the going rate, and lands among the lowest prices we’ve seen for the S series. Built around a 350W motor and a 36V battery, this electric scooter tops out at speeds of 19 MPH for up to 17 miles, with recharging only taking up to 5 hours for the full battery. It features LED headlights, tailights, and even sidelights, with 8.5-inch honeycomb tires and an integrated digital display that gives you real-time metrics like speed, battery levels, and also setting controls for lights and cruise control functions. It also comes with smart app support, allowing you to adjust scooter settings and lock the scooter when not in use for extra security. You can also upgrade your ride with a seat for only $32 more.

If you’re looking for more in your scooter, especially for those with longer commutes, check out the S2 Pro Electric Scooter for $427.49, down from $710. It can be upgraded in the same manner as the above model, and offers the same 19 MPH top speed with an extended 25-mile travel range thanks to its 36V battery working in tandem with a 500W motor. You can also take a step further with the S2 MAX Electric Scooter for $529.99, down from $835. Also equipped with a 500W motor, this model has an upgraded 48V battery with an even longer 40 mile range, easily getting you through your commute to wherever you need to be.

You can head over to Hiboy’s sales page here to browse through all their discounted models. And if you’ve been considering making the leap to e-bikes, there are several manufacturers offering early Black Friday deals. Check out our recent coverage of the discounts being offered on brands like Priority Bicycles, Blix Bikes, and Electric Bike Co. – or head on over to our Green Deals hub for more sales on EVs, power tools, power stations, solar panels, and so much more.

Hiboy S2 Electric Scooter features:

This foldable and portable daily commuter is ideal for adults looking for convenient transport options. Boasting high speed and long-range capabilities, you won’t have any difficulty zipping through cities quickly or embarking on exciting adventures on the go. Plus, its compact foldability makes it convenient to carry with you wherever you go – simply collapse it up and bring it along.

