Electric Bike Co. takes $400 off Supernova Model E e-bike in early Black Friday sales

Black Friday sales are already arriving at 9to5toys, with Electric Bike Company now offering up to $400 off 30 different models of their customizable e-bikes, like the Supernova Model E, on sale for $2,499 shipped. Down from its $2,899 price tag, today’s deal is one of the largest markdowns amongst the brand’s e-bikes, landing among some of the lowest prices we have tracked. Keep in mind, this brand is well known for its customization options – even the paint job – meaning prices may change based on how you wish to upgrade your e-bike.

The Supernova Model E comes equipped with a 750W motor and a 12Ah battery that can propel this e-bike to top speeds of 20 to 28 MPH for a travel range up to 60 miles. It offers five levels of pedal assistance with varying speeds and mileage, with a choice between a 12 mag cadence sensor or a torque sensor. It also features puncture-resistant tires, integrated front and rear safety lights, hand stitched leather grips, fenders, a rear rack and front basket for cargo, and an LCD color display that offers real-time metrics like speed, distance, battery level, pedal assistance levels, and even the outside temperature, with a USB charging port as well.

The greatest feature about any of the e-bikes under this brand though, is the customizable options. Most of the parts have two to three options for customization – even the paint job – with plenty of accessories you can add-on as well, allowing you to truly build a ride that fits your preferences and expresses your individuality.

As far as we can tell, this sale will continue for as long as supplies last, as we have no indication when the company is planning to end these deals. You can also head on over to our Green Deals hub for more environmentally-friendly deals on other e-bike brands, power stations, solar panels, electric tools, and more.

Supernova Model-E features:

E stands for Everyone. Whether you’re experienced or new to bikes, Model E accommodates every height and weight, from 4’10 to 6’4. Unisex and affordable, Model E is our second most popular cruiser. The Ready to Ride Model E comes in Red, Black, or White and features hand stitched leather grips, fenders, a rear rack for cargo with MIK plate for easy Basil MIK accessory swaps, front and back lights, and the option of 24- or 26-inch wheels. Awarded top rated E-Cruiser in USA by Electric Bike Report.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!