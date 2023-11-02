Blix kicks off early Black Friday sales with up to $500 off e-bike models starting at $1,599

Blix Bikes is launching its Early Bird Black Friday event, taking up to $500 off its six e-bike models, like the Packa Genie Cargo e-bike for $1,699 shipped. Down from its $2,099 price tag, today’s deal gives you back $400 in savings, and lands among the lowest prices we’ve seen. Blix also offers an additional way to save by using the promo code RIDETOGETHER for $200 off when purchasing two e-bikes together. You can learn more about the Packa Genie by heading below the fold or checking out our launch review over at Electrek.

The Packa Genie is equipped with a 750W geared rear hub motor and your choice between one or two 48V batteries that pushes this e-bike up to max speeds of 20 MPH and travels a range of 40-80 miles, depending on your choice of battery setup. It offers five levels of pedal-assist with a 12-magnet cadence sensor, and a full digital display that relays real-time information such as battery level, odometer, speedometer, travel distance, pedal assist settings, and even offers USB charging for your phone or devices. It also comes stocked with integrated head and taillights, a pair of 24-inch puncture-resistant tires along with front and rear fenders to protect your e-bike during your travels, as well as a rear-mounted storage rack with a 200-pound payload so you can haul along whatever you need to bring with you – and it even has a rear wheel-guard for passenger safety.

For those of you looking for commuter options, there is the Aveny Skyline for $1,599 shipped, down from its regular $1,999. It sports a 500W hub-motor in tandem with a 48V battery, and reaches a max speed of 20 MPH with a travel distance up to 45 miles depending on whether you keep to the throttle or the five levels of pedal assistance. It also comes with front and rear fenders, a rear rack with smart mounting points for accessories, and front and rear LED lights with a brake indicator.

Blix Bikes’ Early Bird Black Friday Event will continue for as long as supplies last, with a mention on their site that supplies are limited. As I stated before, Blix is offering an additional promotion of $200 off any purchase of two e-bikes using the code RIDETOGETHER. Head on over to their deals page here to browse more models and discounts, or you can check out our Green Deals hub for more environmentally-friendly deals on other e-bike brands, power stations, solar panels, electric tools, and more.

Blix Packa Genie Cargo e-bike features:

The Packa is a high-performing, full-featured electric cargo bike with single and dual battery options for longer range, and power capacity for any haul — making it a natural car-replacement. Whether loading big cargo for utility or precious cargo for family time, it can get the job done.

