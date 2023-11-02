Priority Bicycles’ Month of Black Friday specials takes 15% off e-bike models starting at $1,444

Priority Bicycles has launched its Month of Black Friday specials, with a promotion to take 15% off its three e-bike models, like the Priority E-Classic Plus for $1,444.15, after using the code MOBF15 at checkout. Down from its $1,699 price tag, today’s deal gives you back $255 in savings, and lands as the second lowest price we’ve seen – beaten out only by the original launch promotion from earlier in the year that brought costs down to $1,399. You can learn more about this e-bike by heading below the fold or from our launch coverage over at Electrek.

The Priority E-Classic Plus comes equipped with a 250W front-hub motor paired alongside an integrated and removable 374Wh battery that can help you reach speeds of 20 MPH with a travel range of 20 to 60 miles on a single charge. This is possible with such a lower-wattage motor due to the exclusion of a throttle in favor of only offering three levels of pedal assistance. Taking a more European approach, the slim design of this e-bike comes in at only 49 pounds total, and offers features such as fenders on both wheels, puncture-resistant tires, front and rear integrated lights, and a digital display that gives you your speed, battery level, and pedal assistance adjustment.

If you’re looking for a more unique model, you’ll also find the Priority E-Coast e-bike for $1,699.99, after using the code MOBF15 at checkout. Down from its regular $1,999 and touted as “the ONLY electric belt drive beach cruiser on the market,” it arrives with a 500W rear-hub motor and 576Wh battery that propels the e-bike to max speeds of 28 MPH for 20 to 60 miles on a single charge, depending on conditions. It offers five levels of pedal assistance and, unlike the above model, a throttle option as well. It comes along with front and rear integrated lights, a rear-mounted rack that also hides the battery’s placement, 3-inch wide fat tires, and a digital display.

The Month of Black Friday specials will continue until November 5, and includes the brand’s non-electric bike models as well, which are receiving up to 25% promotional discounts. Shipping costs range from $30 to $130, depending on which option you choose. Head on over to the deals page here to browse more models and discounts, or you can check out our Green Deals hub for more environmentally-friendly deals on other e-bike brands, power stations, solar panels, electric tools, and more.

Priority E-Classic Plus e-bike features:

The e-Classic Plus builds on its predecessor by electrifying the original platform and enhancing your ride without the maintenance demands and heft of other e-bikes on the market. The e-Classic Plus seamlessly delivers a natural ride feel with comfort and safety at its core. The low-drag 250W motor—with a removable 374Wh battery integrated into its donwntube—silently and seamlessly delivers power to the front wheel allowing you to ride efficiently with or without pedal assist. Spin the rear wheel by way of a rust/grease-free Gates Carbon Drive Belt and Shimano Nexus 3 drivetrain, and choose one of three pedal assist levels for a light push or strong thrust from the motor. The e-Classic Plus is the perfect choice for a relaxed, fuss-free commute, or a blissful and breezy spin around town.

