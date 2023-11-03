Lectric’s XP Lite eBike bundle sees deep early Black Friday deal at $749 ($946 value,) more

As part of its early Black Friday event that’s delivering solid deals on its entire lineup, Lectric is offering its XP Lite eBike for $749 shipped with a bonus $147 worth of FREE add-on gear. This one carries a regular price tag of $799 and is now a straight $50 off the going rate, which is the lowest price we can find and well under our Labor Day mention. And that’s all before you even factor in the bonus items. Your purchase will include the brand’s Carry Package consisting of fenders, a rear rack, and a water-resistant pannier bag. Head below for more details.

Lectric describes XP Lite as its most “accessible model to date” with a twist grip throttle option and five levels of pedal assist. The single speed functionality “is perfect for riders on-the-go and looking for a simple transportation solution,” all of which is powered by a 720W peak rear hub motor, and a 48V lithium ion battery with a 4 to 6 hour charge time. You’ll also find a “backlit, heads-up LCD display [that] provides trip and battery intelligence on the go.”

Browse through the rest of the Lectric Black Friday sale right here for additional deals on other models in the brand’s lineup. And then swing by Elektrek for our recent coverage of the new Lectric XPeak e-bike.

XP Lite Lectric eBike features:

This eBike's single speed functionality is perfect for riders on-the-go and looking for a simple transportation solution.

