Lectric’s XP Lite eBike bundle sees deep early Black Friday deal at $749 ($946 value,) more

Justin Kahn -
Green DealsLectric
$946 value $749
a bicycle parked on the side of a mountain

As part of its early Black Friday event that’s delivering solid deals on its entire lineup, Lectric is offering its XP Lite eBike for $749 shipped with a bonus $147 worth of FREE add-on gear. This one carries a regular price tag of $799 and is now a straight $50 off the going rate, which is the lowest price we can find and well under our Labor Day mention. And that’s all before you even factor in the bonus items. Your purchase will include the brand’s Carry Package consisting of fenders, a rear rack, and a water-resistant pannier bag. Head below for more details. 

Lectric describes XP Lite as its most “accessible model to date” with a twist grip throttle option and five levels of pedal assist. The single speed functionality “is perfect for riders on-the-go and looking for a simple transportation solution,” all of which is powered by a 720W peak rear hub motor, and a 48V lithium ion battery with a 4 to 6 hour charge time. You’ll also find a “backlit, heads-up LCD display [that] provides trip and battery intelligence on the go.”

Browse through the rest of the Lectric Black Friday sale right here for additional deals on other models in the brand’s lineup. And then swing by Elektrek for our recent coverage of the new Lectric XPeak e-bike

More recent eBike deals:

XP Lite Lectric eBike features:

The XP Lite is Lectric’s most accessible model to date. This unique eBike maintains the core features Lectric riders know and love about the original XP and XP 2.0 models, while being more maneuverable, lighter, and more compact. A twist grip throttle option and five levels of pedal assist allow you to own the roads with confidence and agility. This eBike’s single speed functionality is perfect for riders on-the-go and looking for a simple transportation solution. Ride anywhere, anytime with the epic Lectric XP Lite.

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Green Deals

Here you'll find all of our top Green Deals, this is the landing page for price drops on LED light bulbs, solar panels, rechargeable batteries…

Lectric

About the Author

Justin Kahn

Justin is a senior deal Jedi over at 9to5Toys where he heads up our game/app coverage and more. He also covers all things music for 9to5Mac, including the weekly Logic Pros series exploring music production on Mac and iOS devices

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Tested: Is the ‘world’s first 4-in-1’ Mag...
Segway Ninebot P100S electric kickscooter offers 30 MPH...
Today’s best Android app deals: Home Run High, Te...
Garmin Lily Sport Smartwatch tracks health metrics whil...
Mauga officially revealed at BlizzCon as new tank launc...
Special Prime deal: New Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max + B...
Launch deals
Scoop up a 2-pack of Linkind Matter smart plugs today d...
Load more...
Show More Comments