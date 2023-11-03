Logitech’s MX Keys Mini keyboard for Mac with smart illumination drops to $76 (Reg. $100)

Amazon is now offering the Logitech MX Keys Mini for Mac down at $75.99 shipped. Be sure to clip the on-page coupon. Regularly $100, this is nearly 25% off the going rate and the lowest price we can find on the Mac version. While we did see the comparable PC and Mac version drop to $70 back in September, today’s offer is one of the lowest totals yet on the all-Mac version, coming within a few bucks of the Amazon all-time low. Delivering one of the brand’s most compact Mac-focused models yet, this wireless keyboard features USB-C charging alongside what Logitech calls smart illumination – “the wireless keyboard’s backlit keys light up the moment your hands approach, and automatically adjust to suit changing lighting conditions.” It can switch “seamlessly” between multiple Mac computers and iPads by way of BLE and stays at the ready for “up to 10 days on a full charge or up to 5 months with the backlighting turned off.” Check out our hands-on review of the multi-platform model and head below for more.

If you’re not partial to the well-known third-party brands, something like this OMOTON Bluetooth Keyboard will work with MacBook Pro/Air, iMac, Mac mini, and PC systems at just $22 Prime shipped. Just don’t expect to get that Logitech seal of quality or the illuminated keys here.

Be sure to scope out the new limited run Ghost Edition translucent gaming keyboard from SteelSeries as well as our recent hands-on review of Logitech’s new Wave Keys ergonomic keyboard. One of the latest releases in the brand’s stable of typing devices, you can get a complete breakdown down on the new $60 keyboard right here. Spigen’s new 8K gaming keyboard with Cherry Brown switches is worth a closer look as well.

Logitech MX Keys Mini for Mac features:

Mastered for Mac: MX Keys Mini for Mac is optimized for macOS, iPadOS(2), and iOS(2) and features a keyboard with a layout for Mac for maximum productivity

Designed for Mac: Compatible with Apple MacBook Pro, MacBook Air, iMac & iPad models

Perfect Stroke Typing with Smart Keys (1): Type on keys shaped for your fingertips, with voice to text Dictation (4), Mic Mute/Unmute, and Emoji keys

Mini Size, Mighty Powerful: A layout designed for effortless precision, with a minimalist form for an ergonomic keyboard that’s portable and can travel wherever you get work done

Smart Illumination: The wireless keyboard’s backlit keys light up the moment your hands approach, and automatically adjust to suit changing lighting conditions

Multi Mac Connectivity: Pair MX Keys Mini for Mac compact keyboard with multiple Mac computers and iPads via Bluetooth Low Energy and switch between them seamlessly

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!