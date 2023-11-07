Today’s best Android app deals: FINAL FANTASY IX, LIMBO, Galaxy Trader, more

Justin Kahn -
Your Tuesday edition of the best Android game and app deals courtesy of Google Play is now ready down below. Just be sure to scope out the deals we are tracking on Razer’s Kishi V2 gamepad with USB-C, the latest Nest x Yale touchscreen smart lock, these Hisense 144Hz 2023 U7 Google TVs, and the now live OnePlus Black Friday 2023 deals. As for the apps, highlight offers include titles like Neo Monsters, FINAL FANTASY IX, LIMBO, Dwarf Journey, Galaxy Trader, and more. Head below for everything. 

FINAL FANTASY IX features:

Zidane and the Tantalus Theater Troupe have kidnapped Princess Garnet, the heir of Alexandria.
To their surprise, however, the princess herself yearned to escape the castle.
Through a series of unusual circumstances, she and her personal guard, Steiner, fall in with Zidane and set out on an incredible journey.
Meeting unforgettable characters like Vivi and Quina along the way, they learn about themselves, the secrets of the Crystal, and a malevolent force that threatens to destroy their world.

Justin Kahn

Justin is a senior deal Jedi over at 9to5Toys where he heads up our game/app coverage and more. He also covers all things music for 9to5Mac, including the weekly Logic Pros series exploring music production on Mac and iOS devices

