Today’s best Android app deals: FINAL FANTASY IX, LIMBO, Galaxy Trader, more

Best Android apps and games on sale:
- Neo Monsters FREE (Reg. $1)
- Wenrum FREE (Reg. $1)
- Undead City: Survivor Premium FREE (Reg. $1)
- SPHAZE: Sci-fi puzzle game FREE (Reg. $1)
- FINAL FANTASY IX $10 (Reg. $21)
- Dwarf Journey $1 (Reg. $2)
- Doom & Destiny Worlds $1.50 (Reg. $5)
- LIMBO $0.50 (Reg. $4)
- Galaxy Trader – Space RPG $1.50 (Reg. $3.50)
- Hexologic $1 (Reg. $3)
- FUR Squadron – space shooter $1.50 (Reg. $4.50)
More Android game and app deals still live
- ProCam X ( HD Camera Pro ) FREE (Reg. $5)
- Synonyms PRO FREE (Reg. $1.50)
- Octagon – Icon Pack FREE (Reg. $1.50)
- Legacy 2 – The Ancient Curse FREE (Reg. $2)
- Atom RPG $3 (Reg. $8.50)
- Quest of Wizard $0.50 (Reg. $3)
- Another Lost Phone: Laura’s St $1 (Reg. $3.50)
- Runic Curse $0.50 (Reg. $3)
- Z.O.N.A Shadow of Limansk Redu $0.50 (Reg. $2)
- God Simulator. Religion Inc. $0.50 (Reg. $2.50)
- March to a Million $2.50 (Reg. $6)
- WiFi Analyzer Pro – WiFi Test $1 (Reg. $2)
FINAL FANTASY IX features:
Zidane and the Tantalus Theater Troupe have kidnapped Princess Garnet, the heir of Alexandria.
To their surprise, however, the princess herself yearned to escape the castle.
Through a series of unusual circumstances, she and her personal guard, Steiner, fall in with Zidane and set out on an incredible journey.
Meeting unforgettable characters like Vivi and Quina along the way, they learn about themselves, the secrets of the Crystal, and a malevolent force that threatens to destroy their world.
