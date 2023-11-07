Razer’s Kishi V2 gamepad with USB-C upgrades iPhone 15 gaming at $77 (Reg. $100)

Amazon is currently offering the Razer Kishi V2 USB-C Mobile GamePad for iPhone and Android smartphones at $76.99 shipped. This would normally set you back $100, but now sells for the lowest price we have ever seen on Amazon at $23 off. It’s an extra $3 below our previous mention, as well. Those who are rocking an older iPhone than the new 15 series will be able to save on the Lightning model at $72.22. This is also down from $100 and marking the second-best price we’ve ever seen. Head below for a full rundown on what to expect.

Whether you’re looking to step up the Apple Arcade experience or take advantage of more ergonomic gameplay for diving into Genshin Impact, Among Us, and Call of Duty Mobile, Razer’s Kishi V2 controller grip is a must. Relying on either a Lightning port or USB-C connection that deliver passthrough charging and an adjustable design, these are compatible with a wide variety of handsets including the latest from Apple like iPhone 15, whether you’re rocking the 15 Pro Max or one of the smaller handsets.

You can get a closer look in our hands-on review from back when we took a look at what’s new with the experience last September. The USB-C compatibility is live following Backbone setting the pace with its existing controllers getting iPhone support.

Razer Kishi V2 features:

Rethink everything you knew about mobile gaming. Razer Kishi v2 is a universal mobile gaming controller that brings a console-class gameplay experience to your iPhone. Play the best AAA games, on your iPhone, exactly as you’d expect to play them on a game console – zero compromises.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!