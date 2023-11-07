Today’s best iOS game and app deals: SteamWorld Quest, Sticker Drop Maker, more

This morning’s collection of the best iOS game and app deals is now waiting for you after the jump. Just be sure to also scope out the price drops we are tracking on Apple’s 11-inch Magic Keyboard, ongoing offers on HomePod mini, and Apple’s official MagSafe chargers at $33 while you’re at it. As far as the apps go, deals include SteamWorld Quest, MovieSpirit – Movie Maker Pro, Sticker Drop Maker Studio, Neo Monsters, and more. Hit the jump for a complete look at today’s best iOS game and app deals.

iOS Universal: Thunderspace Rain Sleep Sounds: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: MovieSpirit – Movie Maker Pro: FREE (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Sticker Drop Maker Studio: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: SPHAZE: Sci-fi puzzle game: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Dice Vault: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Neo Monsters: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: SteamWorld Quest: $1 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Cubasis 3 – DAW & Studio: $30 (Reg. $50)

iOS Universal: GTA: Chinatown Wars: FREE (Demo)

***Download and play up to thirty minutes as a free trial

iOS Universal: GTA: Liberty City Stories: FREE (Demo)

***Download and play up to thirty minutes as a free trial

iOS Universal: Astral Maze: Escape the Horror: FREE (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Hydropuzzle: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Universe Pandemic 2: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: FINAL FANTASY Ⅸ: $10 (Reg. $21)

iOS Universal: The Quest: $4 (Reg. $8)

iOS Universal: Mazetools Soniface Pro: $10 (Reg. $15)

iOS Universal: Mazetools Mutant: $5 (Reg. $6)

iOS Universal: Legend of the Moon2:Shooting: $0.50 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Streakly: Habit Tracker: $5 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: SkySafari 7 Plus: $13 (Reg. $15)

iOS Universal: SkySafari 7 Pro: $30 (Reg. $40)

Lead a party of aspiring heroes through beautifully hand-drawn worlds and fierce battles using your wits and a handful of cards.

Triumph over evil with the hand you’re dealt!

SteamWorld Quest is the roleplaying card game you’ve been waiting for! Lead a party of aspiring heroes through a beautifully hand-drawn world and intense battles using only your wits and a handful of cards. Take on whatever threat comes your way by crafting your own deck choosing from over 100 unique punch-cards!