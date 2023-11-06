Rare deal knocks Apple’s HomePod mini down to $79 in all five colorways

Deals on Apple’s HomePod mini are far and few between these days. We have seen a couple refurbished mentions this year in the $65 and $70 range, but OWC is now offering brand new units in all five colorways for $78.99. While you’ll need to buy two (or add something else to your order) to side step the $6 shipping fee, these regularly $99 Apple smart speakers rarely drop down this low in all five colorways and in new condition. This deal is also $1 below our holiday 2022 mention. Head below for more details.

You’ll find that familiar fabric-style design wrapped around the compact Siri, Apple Music, and Thread-ready mini speaker. The illuminated touchpad on the top provides some manual control options as well as visual Siri feedback while Apple’s U1 chip on the inside accommodates quick music handoff from iPhone. HomePod mini “features a full-range driver and dual passive radiators for deep bass and crisp high frequencies. An array of four-microphones allows you to control HomePod mini with your voice from anywhere in a room, no matter the volume.” Get a closer look in our coverage over at 9to5Mac.

If you prefer to take the more affordable Alexa smart speaker route, there’s plenty of cash to be saved on Amazon’s relatively new Echo Pop model. you’ll find more pricey options in its lineup, but the $40 Echo Pop is the most affordable way to land a current-generation Echo smart speaker.

Swing by our Apple deal hub for more offers if you would prefer to stick with the Cupertino hardware.

Jam-packed with innovation, HomePod mini fills the entire room with rich 360-degree audio. Place multiple speakers around the house for a connected sound system. And with Siri, your favorite do-it-all intelligent assistant helps with everyday tasks and controls your smart home privately and securely.

