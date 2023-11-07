Today’s best game deals: Zelda Link’s Awakening, Sonic Superstars, Hyrule Warriors, more

Justin Kahn -
Reg. $60 $40
Nintendo Switch Black Friday game deals

While the Amazon holiday Buy 2 Get 1 FREE sale is now live with some serious deals on brand new releases across all platforms, one game you won’t find in there is the fantastic Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening. Currently out of stock at Amazon where it has never dropped below $39 outside of extremely limited offers, this regularly $60 must-have Switch game is now on sale for $40 shipped at Walmart. Nintendo did officially unveil its upcoming Black Friday deals yesterday, but Zelda Link’s Awakening was no where to be found. We might see better deals for a limited time and in limited stock at select retailers later this month, but it’s hard to say for sure. This version of Link’s Awakening is a gorgeous diorama-style remake of the original Game Boy title that delivers the definitive version of the experience in my opinion. Every Zelda fan should have this one in the Switch collection. Head below for more of today’s best console game deals.

Nintendo Switch game deals:

PlayStation and Xbox:

About the Author

Justin Kahn

Justin is a senior deal Jedi over at 9to5Toys where he heads up our game/app coverage and more. He also covers all things music for 9to5Mac, including the weekly Logic Pros series exploring music production on Mac and iOS devices

