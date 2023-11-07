Today’s best game deals: Zelda Link’s Awakening, Sonic Superstars, Hyrule Warriors, more

While the Amazon holiday Buy 2 Get 1 FREE sale is now live with some serious deals on brand new releases across all platforms, one game you won’t find in there is the fantastic Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening. Currently out of stock at Amazon where it has never dropped below $39 outside of extremely limited offers, this regularly $60 must-have Switch game is now on sale for $40 shipped at Walmart. Nintendo did officially unveil its upcoming Black Friday deals yesterday, but Zelda Link’s Awakening was no where to be found. We might see better deals for a limited time and in limited stock at select retailers later this month, but it’s hard to say for sure. This version of Link’s Awakening is a gorgeous diorama-style remake of the original Game Boy title that delivers the definitive version of the experience in my opinion. Every Zelda fan should have this one in the Switch collection. Head below for more of today’s best console game deals.
Nintendo Switch game deals:
- Bayonetta Origins: Cereza $30 (Reg. $60)
- Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity $40 (Reg. $60)
- Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope $20 (Reg. $30+)
- Super Mario RPG $49 (Reg. $60)
- Metroid Dread $40 (Reg. $60)
- Super Mario Maker 2 on Nintendo Switch $40 (Reg. $60)
- Moonlighter eShop $2.50 (Reg. $25)
- LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga eShop $20 (Reg. $60)
- Yoshi’s Crafted World $40 (Reg. $60)
- Kirby’s Return to Dream Land Deluxe $41 (Reg. $60)
- Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD $30 (Reg. $60)
- Tomb Raider I-III Remastered Starring Lara Croft $27 (Reg. $30)
- SOUTH PARK: SNOW DAY! pre-order $30
- Red Dead Redemption Switch pre-order $50
- Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection pre-order $60
- And even more…
PlayStation and Xbox:
- Sonic Superstars PS5 from $55 (Reg. $60)
- Eligible for Amazon’s buy 2 get one FREE sale
- Xbox Publisher Spotlight Series Sale up to 90% off
- Xbox ID@Xbox Simulator Sale up to 40% off
- Madden NFL 24 from $30 (Reg. $70)
- Returnal PS5 $27.50 (Reg. $70)
- HITMAN World of Assassination PSN $28 (Reg. $70)
- Elden Ring $20 (Reg. $40+)
- The Last of Us Part I $46 (Reg. $70)
- Bastion PSN $3 (Reg. $15)
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Cowabunga Collection $15 (Reg. $30)
- Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales $40 (Reg. $50)
- Sonic Frontiers $30 (Reg. $60)
- Resident Evil 4 Remake $40 (Reg. $60)
