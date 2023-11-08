Today’s best iOS game and app deals: Doom & Destiny Advanced, Boba Yeah stickers, more

Your mid-week collection of the best iOS game and app deals are now ready to go down below. This morning also saw the first deals land on Twelve South iPhone 15 BookBook leather cases as well as clearance pricing on Apple’s M1 Max Mac Studio alongside everything else right here, but for now we are focused on the apps. Highlights include titles like Boba Yeah stickers, Hydropuzzle, Doom & Destiny Advanced, Motorsport Manager 4, and more. Head below for a complete look at everything.

Today’s best iOS apps and games on sale:

iOS Universal: Boba Yeah stickers: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Hydropuzzle: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Eastern Market Murder: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Colossatron: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Doom & Destiny Advanced: $1 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Motorsport Manager 4: $4 (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: Kenshō: $1 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Mars Info: $5 (Reg. $6)

iOS Universal: Evo Wallet – Money Tracker: $2 (Reg. $3)

Today’s best game deals: Zelda Skyward Sword HD $30 or less, Mario Sparks of Hope $20, more

More iOS game and app deals still live:

iOS Universal: GTA: Chinatown Wars: FREE (Demo)

***Download and play up to thirty minutes as a free trial

iOS Universal: GTA: Liberty City Stories: FREE (Demo)

***Download and play up to thirty minutes as a free trial

iOS Universal: Thunderspace Rain Sleep Sounds: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: MovieSpirit – Movie Maker Pro: FREE (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Sticker Drop Maker Studio: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: SPHAZE: Sci-fi puzzle game: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Dice Vault: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Neo Monsters: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: SteamWorld Quest: $1 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Cubasis 3 – DAW & Studio: $30 (Reg. $50)

Doom & Destiny Advanced features:

Embody 13 different heroic spirits, equip gear, master skills and character combinations to fight in turn based combat 300+ different enemies and, while you progress into an over 30 hours main quest, feel free to explore 500+ locations looking for more than 100 hidden secrets. Doom & Destiny Advanced is the sequel, prequel and reboot of Doom & Destiny. This might sound crazy, but in short, it means that you don’t need to play the first Do&De, but if you did, you’ll enjoy the wacky world and funny characters even more!

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!