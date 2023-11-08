Twelve South discounts iPhone 15 BookBook leather cases for first time to $65, more

Twelve South is continuing its march towards Black Friday with a new batch of discounts. In this early holiday sale, the company is once again checking in from its Charleston headquarters in order to markdown its entire collection of BookBook leather covers and cases. This time around, the new iPhone 15 series leather cases are an easy headliner, dropping down to $64.99 in one of two finishes. There are styles for all four of Apple’s latest smartphones, each of which normally sell for $70 and are on sale for the very first time. Get the full scoop over in our launch coverage, and then head below for a rundown of all the different deals today.

The latest rendition of Twelve South’s signature full-grain leather cases are back, updated for Apple’s new iPhone 15 in the process. You’ll find styles for all of the new handsets, from the iPhone 15 up to the 15 Pro Max. Each of the BookBook covers comes wrapped in a classic old school book design, which you could probably infer from the name, with a built-in wallet folio and removable exterior that magnetically snaps to the back of the rugged bumper cover.

There are also a collection of other BookBook covers on sale, in case you wanted to cover your iPad, MacBook, or everyday carry in leather.

Twelve South iPhone 15 BookBook case features:

BookBook for iPhone streamlines your everyday carry by combining a wallet and iPhone case into a little luxurious leather book. There’s room for your ID, bank cards, and cash. Your iPhone is securely and safely held in a MagSafe-compatible leather shell so you can easily separate your wallet and phone for charging, to use with your favorite MagSafe accessories or times when you only need your iPhone. It’s like getting two cases in one. Read on for more of the story.

