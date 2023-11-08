Walmart’s 50-inch 4K UHD Roku Smart TV sees doorbuster price down at just $148 today

Justin Kahn -
Doorbuster $148
graphical user interface, application

Now live as part of the Walmart early Black Friday offers, Walmart’s doorbuster offer on the 50-inch onn. Class 4K UHD LED Roku Smart TV is now live at $148 shipped. This model can go for as much as $248 and is now at doorbuster pricing for Walmart+ members. Everyone else will get a shot to land one (if it’s still in stock) at 3 p.m. This is matching the last time we saw this model drop to a wildly low doorbuster price and a great chance to pick one up. No, it’s certainly not the most high-end model out there with all of the bells and whistles, but it is a particularly affordable way to land a 4K 50-inch smart TV without breaking the bank. For further comparison, Amazon’s entry-level 4K 50-inch smart Fire TV is selling for $310 shipped right now and its usual Fire TV doorbuster deals last for about 10 seconds when they go live (if that). Head below for more details. 

The 50-inch onn. Class 4K UHD (2160P) LED Smart TV runs on the Roku platform, offering up direct access to all of your favorite streaming services. The 4K (2160p) resolution is joined by compatibility with Apple Home, Amazon Alexa, and Google Home gear as well as three HDMI ports, a headphone jack, and a USB connection. “Like the sound of your own voice? You can actually use it with the Roku mobile app to search for the title, artist, actor or director, or just go old-school with our handy remote.”

The Walmart early Black Friday sale is now in full swing with deep deals waiting on everything from Apple gear and coffee makers to 4K TVs and much more. You’ll find an overview of everything on tap in our coverage right here and be sure to scope out everything else already going sale for Black Friday (there’s a ton of early deals this year) over in our dedicated deal hub right here

onn. Class 4K UHD (2160P) LED Roku Smart TV features:

Binge on movies and TV episodes, news, sports, music and more! We insisted on 4K Ultra High Definition for this 50” LED TV, bringing out more lifelike color, texture and detail. We also partnered with Roku to bring you the best possible content with thousands of channels to choose from, conveniently presented through your own customizable home screen. Watch via cable, satellite, HDTV antenna or just start streaming from your favorite app. Like the sound of your own voice? You can actually use it with the Roku mobile app to search for the title, artist, actor or director, or just go old-school with our handy remote. We handle all software updates too, automatically, so all you have to worry about is what to watch. Lose yourself in the ultimate viewing experience. We’re onn.™ to something here. Say goodbye to stressful decision-making and fear of the electronics aisle. Our mission is simple…to deliver great products and make it easy.

