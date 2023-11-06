Nintendo officially details upcoming Black Friday deals: OLED Switch + up to $30 off games, more

The annual Nintendo Black Friday deals sneak peak has officially arrived. While we already featured some of the new upcoming hardware packages that are on the way starting as early as this week, it’s time to take a look at the entire breadth of the official Nintendo Black Friday deals that are on the way. While all of the usual major retail outlets will be featuring their own Nintendo deals, as is always the case, the official Nintendo Black Friday sneak peak gives us a good idea of the deals we are guaranteed to be seeing and they all start a whole lot sooner than Black Friday this year. Head below for all of the details.
When are the Nintendo Black Friday deals starting for 2023?
Everything will kick off with hardware offers (detailed below) on November 10, 2023, followed by another OLED console bundle and loads of game deals on November 19, 2023.
Nintendo Black Friday Switch console deals, more
Well, Nintendo got an early start on the usual official Mario Kart 8 Deluxe holiday Switch console bundle this year (it is already available for purchase at $300) back in October alongside the new Animal Crossing Switch Lite machines:
- The Nintendo Switch – Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Bundle, which features a Nintendo Switch system with Neon Red and Neon Blue Joy-Con controllers, a download code for the digital version of the Mario Kart 8 Deluxe game and a three-month Nintendo Switch Online Individual Membership at a suggested retail price of $299.99 (a $67.98 value).
- Two new Nintendo Switch Lite – Animal Crossing: New Horizons systems, each featuring delightful designs inspired by the Animal Crossing: New Horizons game and an included digital version of the game, available at select retailers at a suggested retail price of $199.99 ($59.99 in savings)
And then this morning it detailed the new Super Mario Party Joy-Con holiday bundle set that is set for release this Friday, November 10, 2023, followed by a second, more impressive Switch OLED console bundle that packs in Super Super Smash Bros. Ultimate and and a 3-month Nintendo Switch Online Individual Membership at $349.99 set for release on November 19, 2023.
- Nintendo Switch – OLED Model: Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Bundle (Full Game Download + 3 Mo. Nintendo Switch Online Membership Included) – $349.99 ($67.98 value in savings). Coming soon at participating retailers on 11/19
- Super Mario Party + Red & Blue Joy-Con Bundle – $99.99 ($39.98 value in savings). Coming soon at participating retailers on 11/10
Black Friday Nintendo Switch game deals:
Outside of the hardware offers mentioned above, the Nintendo Black Friday sneak peak has also detailed what will be seeing on the Switch game front. AS per usual and starting on November 19, 2023, Nintendo and select retailers (almost certainly all of the major players – Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy, and more) will be offering a large selection of Black Friday Switch game deals in three categories: $30 off, $20 off and $10 off. It breaks down as follows:
Save up to $30 off select Nintendo Switch games at participating retailers (digital or physical versions)
- Kirby’s Return to Dream Land Deluxe
- Donkey Kong Tropical Freeze
- Mario Strikers: Battle League
- Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes
Save up to $20 off select Nintendo Switch games at participating retailers (digital or physical versions)
- Luigi’s Mansion 3
- The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild
- Super Mario Odyssey
- Xenoblade Chronicles 3
- Minecraft Legends Deluxe Edition
Save up to $10 off Nintendo Switch games at participating retailers
- Nintendo Switch Sports
- Everybody 1-2-Switch!
Nintendo Black Friday deals start on November 10, 2023, with the bulk of the official offers starting on November 19, 2023
There are two Nintendo Switch Black Friday consoles this year: the Nintendo Switch – Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Bundle and the Nintendo Switch – OLED Model: Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Bundle. Both are detailed above.
In an official capacity, it looks like we are seeing $68 in bonus value on the consoles alongside up to $30 off select first-party games. But don’t be surprised to see select retailers start to undercut the official deals here.
Here’s the official list (but we will almost certainly see more than this):
