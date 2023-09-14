Watch today’s Nintendo Direct: Mario vs. Donkey Kong, Paper Mario, Princess Peach Showtime, much more

After just getting a dedicated showcase for Super Mario Bros. Wonder a couple weeks ago alongside the debut of the Mario Red OLED console (pre-orders now live), Nintendo is now ready to stream the next Direct presentation loaded with upcoming Switch games. As we detailed yesterday, Nintendo is set to broadcast its usual pre-fall/end of summer Direct stream this morning and it all starts very soon. Head below to follow along and watch today’s show.

Nintendo Direct September 2023

Today’s Nintendo Direct will showcase “roughly 40 minutes” of games releasing for Nintendo Switch this winter, according to yesterday’s announcement tweet.

While we already got the details on Super Mario Bros. Wonder, Nintendo’s 2023 slate still includes the Super Mario RPG remake as well as Sonic Superstars (this one is multi-platform though), Detective Pikachu Returns, and WarioWare: Move It!. We did already catch glimpses of these titles back during the summer Direct, but we might very well get another look here today. As for what’s new, it’s anybody’s guess at this point. Finally some details on Metroid Prime 4? The rumored Zelda and Metroid remakes? Only time will tell now.

The mysterious Princess Peach platformer Nintendo teased previously isn’t due out until 2024, much like the remake of Luigi’s Mansion: Dark Moon.

Follow along with today’s Nintendo Direct presentation below starting at 7 a.m. PT/10 a.m. ET and be sure to swing back around after the presentation for full-res video of each announcement from the show.

Tune in on Sept. 14 at 7 a.m. PT for a Nintendo Direct livestream featuring roughly 40 minutes of information focused on Nintendo Switch games releasing this winter.

Splatoon 3: Expansion Pass Wave 2 updates

First up, Splatoon 3 updates are inbound with the new Side Order pack. Releases Spring 2024.

The Splatoon 3: Expansion Pass – Side Order DLC is releasing spring 2024! Learn more: https://www.nintendo.com/store/produc… Featuring a brand-new story, the single-player Side Order DLC will challenge you to ascend the Spire of Order in an experience that’s designed to be replayed over and over!

Mario vs. Donkey Kong is back!

Pre-orders go live today, releases February 2024.

Mario vs. Donkey Kong is releasing for Nintendo Switch on February 16, 2024! Pre-order today: https://www.nintendo.com/store/produc… The rivalry that heated up on the Game Boy Advance system reignites in this updated version of the game. With his eyes on the prize, Donkey Kong has stolen all the Mini-Mario toys from the factory and it’s up to Mario to rescue them! In this updated version of the game, you can play with a friend in local co-op.

New Prince of Persia

Releases January 18, 2024

Horizon Chase 2 – Gameplay Trailer – Nintendo Switch

Horizon Chase 2 is available today on Nintendo Switch: https://www.nintendo.com/store/produc… Get your crew together and embark on this new trip around the World with the classic signature high-speed arcade gameplay within a dynamic environment, unique art style, thrilling soundtrack and online gameplay!

SPYxANYA: Operation Memories – Nintendo Direct 9.14.2023

SPYxANYA: Operation Memories is coming to Nintendo Switch next year! Wishlist today: https://www.nintendo.com/store/produc… Complete a photo diary for homework by living your daily life as Anya in the world of SPYxFAMILY! You will surely find treasured memories in the ordinary daily life. Not only the family members, Loid and Yor, but also Anya’s friends, Damian and Becky, and even Yuri and Fiona will appear in the game.

New Super Mario RPG details!!

Super Mario RPG is releasing for Nintendo Switch on November 17, 2023! Pre-order today: https://www.nintendo.com/store/produc… Mario and his teammates are tougher than ever in Super Mario RPG! Use the updated Action Commands to unleash the all-new Triple Moves, where Mario and his party members team up to unleash a unique group attack.

Princess Peach Showtime gameplay details!

Releases March 22, 2024.

Princess Peach: Showtime! is releasing for Nintendo Switch on March 22, 2024! Pre-order today: https://www.nintendo.com/store/produc… The wicked Grape and the Sour Bunch have taken over the Sparkle Theater, and now it’s up to Peach and the theater’s guardian Stella to save the play––and the day! Peach can transform and use fantastic showstopping abilities to face off against the Sour Bunch.

SaGa Emerald Beyond is coming to Nintendo Switch in 2024

SaGa Emerald Beyond is coming to Nintendo Switch in 2024! Wishlist today: https://www.nintendo.com/store/produc… The latest standalone entry in the SaGa franchise, SaGa Emerald Beyond, brings together the very best elements of the beloved series to offer each player their own unique gameplay experience. As players venture across 17 mysterious worlds, they will forge their own unique branching stories that unfold based on their very own choices and actions. With multiple endings and countless scenes to discover, players will experience a unique tale upon each playthrough!

The first three Tomb Raider games are coming to Switch

Tomb Raider I-III Remastered Starring Lara Croft is coming to Nintendo Switch on February 14, 2024! Pre-order today: https://www.nintendo.com/store/produc… Uncover treasures of the ancient world by solving puzzles and unraveling mysteries lost to the ravages of time. Follow the iconic Lara Croft around the world and face off against deadly foes and dangerous myths. Experience the classics boasting upgraded graphics, with the option to switch to the original polygonal look at any time.

New details on Detective Pikachu Returns

Detective Pikachu Returns launches for Nintendo Switch on October 6, 2023. Pre-order today: https://www.nintendo.com/store/produc… Unravel a series of mysteries across Ryme City with a tough-talking, coffee-loving Pikachu and his human partner, Tim Goodman. When a jewel theft occurs, the case sets this great detective duo down a path filled with mystery. Why did Tim’s father, Harry, go missing? What is causing the Pokémon-related incidents around Ryme City? Answer these questions and more by searching for clues, investigating scenes, and using your case notebook to make deductions.

Contra: Operation Galuga – Announcement Trailer – Nintendo Switch

Contra: Operation Galuga is coming to Nintendo Switch in early 2024! Wishlist today: https://www.nintendo.com/store/produc… The legendary Contra series is back! Contra: Operation Galuga is a thorough reimagining of the classic run-‘n’-gun action game from the ’80s, featuring modern graphics and sound, new stages, new enemies and bosses, new play mechanics, an updated weapons system, and explosive co-op combat for up to two players in Story Mode or four players in Arcade Mode!

Luigi’s Mansion 2 HD – Nintendo Direct 9.14.2023

Luigi’s Mansion 2 HD is releasing for Nintendo Switch summer 2024. Welcome to Evershade Valley, a place that’s screaming and teeming with the supernatural. Luigi and his vacuum-like device, the Poltergust, ensue mansion mayhem and Luigi must face his courage to save the day! Up to 4 players can play together locally and online across different multiplayer modes.

F-ZERO 99 – Nintendo Switch Online – Nintendo Direct

F-ZERO 99 is available today for active Nintendo Switch Online members: https://www.nintendo.com/switch/online/ The F-ZERO game returns as a 99-player battle royale! Race on classic F-ZERO courses with machines from the original Super NES game and tear through courses in high-speed races. But be careful, your Power Meter will decrease if you crash into pilots or guard rails. If it hits zero, you’re out!

WarioWare: Move It! – Nintendo Direct

WarioWare: Move It! is releasing for Nintendo Switch on November 3, 2023! Pre-order today: https://www.nintendo.com/store/produc… Strike a pose with a multitude of motion-based microgames in a brand-new entry in the WarioWare series! You can laugh out loud with over 200 lightning-fast microgames, and multiplayer modes aplenty!

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe – Booster Course Pass Wave 6

The final wave of the Mario Kart 8 Deluxe – Booster Course Pass arrives this holiday! Learn more: https://mariokart8.nintendo.com/boost… Wave 6 includes Daisy Circuit plus 7 more courses, along with 4 returning playable characters: – Diddy Kong – Funky Kong – Pauline – Peachette

New Among Us Map

Grab your crew in this hit online multiplayer game of teamwork and betrayal, with an all-new map coming October 2023. Explore The Fungle, a mysterious, mushroom filled island full of new hiding spots, tasks, and secrets to discover. One thing always stays the same though – keep an eye out for the Impostors bent on sabotaging and killing everyone!

Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door remake – Nintendo Direct

Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door from the Nintendo GameCube system will return with enhanced graphics for Nintendo Switch in 2024!

More of the latest from the Mushroom Kingdom:

