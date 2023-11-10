mophie’s 2023 model 20,000mAh USB-C XL power bank hits $40 Amazon low (33% off)

Just after the reveal of its new telescoping MagSafe stand, Amazon is now offering the mophie’s 2023 model Powerstation XL Power Bank for $39.99 shipped. This 20,000mAh solution regularly fetches $60, just like it currently does directly from ZAGG, and is now seeing a solid 33% price drop. Today’s deal comes in at nearly $3 under our previous mention to deliver a new Amazon all-time low. This is also one of only a handful of times we have seen it go on sale since its launch back in February alongside the more powerful 27,000mAh model that goes for $200 with some extra features. Today’s discounted mophie Powerstation XL brings 20,000mAh of power to your setup alongside a pair of USB-A ports and a 20W USB-C PD Fast Charging input/output. Manufactured using “50% post-consumer recycled plastic” with a fabric finish that “prevents scuffs and scratches,” it ships with a 2-year warranty and also includes a 4-light LED power indicator so you always know the internal battery’s charge status. Get a closer look right here and head below for more.

If the 20,000mAh internals on the model above are overkill for your needs, or you would just prefer something with some MagSafe tech in tow, yesterday’s deal on ESR’s 10,000mAh MagSafe power bank is calling your name. This one snaps right on to the back of your iPhone 12 through 15 series handset to provide an extra boost of power without an outlet in sight. Alongside pass-through charging, you can also leverage the USB-C port for a wired options as well.

And while we are talking MagSafe power banks, earlier this week we spotted a new offering from UGREEN that delivers a silicone construction, some color options, and your choice of battery capacity starting from $32 shipped. All of the details you need on these new releases are waiting right here.

mophie Powerstation XL Power Bank features:

High-Capacity Charging: Boasting a 20,000 mAh internal battery, this power bank can fully charge your phone up to 4 times. On-demand power when you’re on-the-go, for smartphones, tablets, and USB-enabled devices.

Fast & Efficient Charging: Features a 20W USB-C Power Delivery port that can charge your device up to 50% in just 30 minutes, plus two USB-A ports for multi-device charging. Charges 3 devices simultaneously with combined 15W-20W output.

User-Friendly Design: Integrated 4-light LED power indicator displays charging status and battery life, while the fabric finish prevents scuffs and scratches. Compact and travel-friendly, fitting easily in your bag.

Versatility & Convenience: Includes a USB-A to USB-C charging cable, and the USB-C port can be used to recharge the power station itself. No on/off button required, it starts charging your device automatically once plugged in.

