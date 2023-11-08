Walmart’s early doorbuster deal on Keurig’s K-Express Essentials Coffee Maker now live at $35

Now live as part of the Walmart early Black Friday offers, you can score the Keurig K-Express Essentials Single Serve K-Cup Pod Coffee Maker for just $35 shipped. This Black Friday deal is only available to Walmart+ members (you can currently save 50% on memberships) until 3 p.m. ET when it open up for everyone else. This model regularly fetches $59 and is now sitting at the lowest price you’ll find anywhere in all colors. This is also matching last year’s doorbuster offer to deliver one of the lowest prices you’ll find on any single-serve machine from a trusted brand, never mind a first-party Keurig option. More details below.

Available in all colorways at the doorbuster price, the Keurig K-Express Essentials is a simple option without all of the bells and whistles to get in the way or raise the price tag. It comes with nothing but the usual single-serve K-cup setup, including the ability to select your choice of cup size, and a removable drip tray so you can get an up to 7-inch travel mug under the brewer. Head below for more details.

Head over to our coverage of the Walmart Black Friday sale right here and then our home goods hub for more kitchen gear. Head over to our coverage of the Walmart Black Friday sale right here and then our home goods hub for more kitchen gear. One highlight is all of the Ninja gear we are tracking on sale right now at up to $100 off – you’ll find all of it detailed for you in this post right here starting from $100.

Keurig K-Express Essentials features:

Introducing the K-Express Essentials Single Serve Coffee Maker in Black: Keurig quality at our most welcoming price. This have-it-all brewer is a great way to experience genuine Keurig quality and rich, full-flavored coffee made with the push of a button convenience – at a truly attractive price. This streamlined, modern coffee maker gives you a range of Keurig features that can enhance your coffee routine. You can enjoy a delicious cup of hot, freshly brewed coffee in minutes – with no prep and no mess. The 36 oz reservoir means you can make cup after cup without refilling, and back-to-back brewing means you don’t have to wait for your brewer to reheat before brewing a second cup.

