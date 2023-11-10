Special Prime-only deal: Save 50% on Sony’s SRS-XB13 Bluetooth Speaker at $30 (2023 low)

While it might not be the new SRS-XB100 we reviewed earlier this year and is still on sale at $48, Amazon is now offering its Prime members a particularly deep deal on the Sony SRS-XB13 EXTRA BASS Wireless Bluetooth Speaker in black at $29.99 shipped. Regularly $60, this is a straight up 50% price drop and the lowest we can find. Today’s offer is the best price we have tracked all year at Amazon – we saw it drop this low a couple times last summer for a day or two. Alongside the water- and dust-proof design that will keep it safe while you’re out and about, it also features Sony’s EXTRA BASS tech as well as a Sound Diffusion Processor that “expands sound far and wide.” The usual Bluetooth streaming action from your smart devices is in place alongside up to 16 hours of battery life and you’ll find a detachable multiway strap included in the package. Head below for more details.

At $30, today’s special Prime member price is quite a competitive one for a brand name solution with these sort of capabilities. If you prefer to take the more colorful JBL route, its GO 3 portable Bluetooth speaker is now down from $50 to $30 shipped on Amazon in a range of different styles.

But for something more affordable entirely, the OontZ Solo Bluetooth Speaker is worth consideration. This one is currently listed at $20 Prime shipped on Amazon and is easily among the most popular budget-friendly options you’ll find there. It’s not going to be as powerful as either of the models above, but can certainly hold its own for a price like that.

Check out the new Anker Soundcore Glow Mini speaker as well as its new Soundcore Motion X500 hi-res model and then scope out the ongoing price drop on Apple’s HomePod mini. We are currently tracking various colorways at $79, down from the regular $99 price tag, to join ongoing deals on Apple’s flagship smart speaker, the full-size HomePod 2. This one is still seeing a rare offer down at $280 shipped with all of the details you need waiting right here.

Sony SRS-XB13 EXTRA BASS Wireless Bluetooth Speaker features:

EXTRA BASS for deep, punchy sound

Sound Diffusion Processor expands sound far and wide

Waterproof and dustproof (IP67 rated). Supported Codecs: SBC, AAC

Up to 16 hours of battery life with indicator

Compact portable design with multiway strap included

Add an extra speaker for stereo sound

Connect and stream music easily with Bluetooth

