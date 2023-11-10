Razer BlackWidow V3 65% gaming keyboard hits one of its best prices ever at $80 shipped

Amazon is now offering the Razer BlackWidow V3 Mini HyperSpeed 65% Wireless Mechanical Gaming Keyboard for $79.99 shipped. This one carries a regular price of $200 directly from Razer where it is on sale for $150 right now. It has more realistically been bouncing between $110 and $150 at Amazon this year and has now returned to the best price ever there for the fist time. For further comparison, the newer Razer BlackWidow V4 75% model currently fetches $190 at Amazon and has never dropped below that price since its launch this past summer. Head below for more details.

While the V3 Mini might not be the latest model in the BlackWidow lineup, it remains a compelling battlestation deck at a much lower price tag. The 65% form-factor leaves plenty of room for your mouse and carries three connectivity modes: Bluetooth, Razer’s HyperSpeed wireless, and USB-C. The model on sale here today features Razer Green mechanical switches for “precise execution with a clicky, tactile feel: hear and feel the satisfying feedback in every keystroke” alongside up to 200 hours of battery life and the Razer Chroma RGB lighting action. It supports “16.8 million colors and a suite of effects, sync its per-key lighting with the rest of your battlestation, and enjoy greater immersion as it dynamically reacts with over 150 integrated games.”

If it is the latest BlackWidow models you’re after, be sure to scope out our launch coverage for the V4 75% keyboard as well as new V4/X options from $130. PC and PS5 gamers interested in an arcade controller will also want to check out the brand’s new Chroma RGB Kitsune arcade gamepad and you might as well dive into the details on its brand new Huntsman V3 Pro gaming keyboards with adjustable actuation while you’re at it.

Razer BlackWidow V3 MiniMechanical Gaming Keyboard features:

3 Modes of Connectivity: Supports Bluetooth for efficient power consumption, HyperSpeed Wireless for lag-free gaming, and USB-C for charging while in use

Razer Yellow Mechanical Switches For Quick Execution That’s Smooth And Silent: Using dampeners to further reduce its low sound profile, these switches produce extremely smooth keystrokes and are matched with full-height keys for no compromises on its gaming experience

Doubleshot ABS Keycaps: Using a doubleshot molding process to ensure the labelling never wears off, the keycaps also have extra-thick walls which make them extremely tough to withstand prolonged, repeated use

Up to 200 Hours of Battery Life: Enjoy uninterrupted use regardless of whether it’s in Razer HyperSpeed Wireless or Bluetooth mode, and minimize downtime with charging that goes from zero to full in just under 5 hours.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!