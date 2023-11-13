Today’s best game deals: NHL 24 hits $35 all-time low (50% off), Mortal Kombat 1 $45, more

Justin Kahn -
The new PlayStation 5 Slim Call of Duty Modern Warfare III and Spider-Man 2 console bundles are still live at Amazon alongside the new PULSE Elite Wireless Headset, but for now it’s on to the games. Alongside ongoing all-time lows on Madden NFL 24, Amazon is now offering its best prices ever on EA’s NHL 24 for Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5. The regularly $70 sports simulation is now selling for $34.99 shipped on both platforms. This solid 50% price drop is not only the first notable deals we have tracked on Amazon, but also the best we have seen since release. We do tend to see some of the latest sports titles go on sale for Black Friday proper in the $30 range, but they also tend to be short-lived deals that sell out quite quickly. NHL 24 is the latest release in the long-running and beloved hockey series delivering “all-new gameplay features [that] bring authentic on-ice action to life.” This year EA has introduced the Exhaust Engine “where sustained pressure in the attack zone leads to new game-changing effects” as well as 75+ new goal celebrations, “an enriched crowd atmosphere,” and HUT Moments, “which lets you recreate classic moments in hockey history and today’s biggest plays.” Head below for more.

