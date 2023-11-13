Spark smart guitar amp/audio interface Black Friday deals now live from $69 (Up to 30% off)

Just after the reveal of its new add-on CAB speaker unit, the Positive Grid Black Friday deals have arrived with price drops across its entire lineup of smart guitar amps. Anyone who has checked our hands-on reviews of the Positive Spark lineup will know they are more than just intelligent practice guitar amps that come in a range of sizes – they also double as recording interfaces, guitar learning hubs, and typical Bluetooth speakers. They are in fact some of the better-sounding Bluetooth speakers I have in the office here, never mind all of the other functionality they bring to the table. You can get a closer look at the Spark GO and Spark MINI, as well as the Positive Grid RIFF USB audio interface, in our hands-on reviews. And then head below to check out this year’s Positive Grid Black Friday deals courtesy of its official Amazon storefront.

Positive Grid Black Friday deals:

While we are talking music gear, be sure to dive into our hands-on impressions of the new next-generation PreSonus Eris speakers and pro studio monitors as well as the 4th generation Scarlett audio interfaces – they are some of the best you’ll find in the price range.

Positive Grid Spark GO features:

Spark GO features boundary-pushing computational audio that creates surprisingly big, full detailed tone for an amp its size.

Stocked with 33 amps and 43 effects, create your own custom preset or download 50,000+ tones from the ToneCloud community.

Search for your favorite songs and the Auto Chords feature will analyze and display chords for you – all in real-time.

Create your own virtual band with Smart Jam – an AI powered bandmate that listens and learns your playing style and jams along with you.

Jam, play and listen to music all day with a USB-C rechargeable battery that lasts up to 8 hours.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!