Positive Grid cranks up your smart guitar amp with new Spark CAB, plus launch pre-order deals

Positive Grid is well known around here for its smart guitar amps that double as recording interfaces and Bluetooth speakers, but today the brand is cranking it up with the new Spark CAB. The smart Spark amps come in various sizes and shapes – we previously went hands-on with the tiny Go model as well as the Spark MINI and loved both of them – but today Positive Grid is unveiling the new Spark CAB add-on to deliver some serious power to its existing lineup (and just about anything else you plug into it). Head below for a closer look at to score a deal on your pre-order.

Crank up your Positive Grid smart amp with the new Spark CAB

The new Spark CAB is described as a powered guitar amp speaker cabinet that has been “optimized to work seamlessly with all Spark series practice amps, as well as other amps or gear with a line-level output.” Positive Grid says it is a durable and yet lightweight solution that remains portable to offer “high-quality sound for live performances, recording sessions, home practice and more.”

More specifically, Spark CAB features a Class D powered FRFR (full range, flat response) driver with “ample power and headroom” alongside a dedicated 3.5mm stereo input to connect Spark smart guitar amps, combo XLR/TRS inputs, and a balanced XLR output. Its 10-inch woofer and 2 high-frequency dome tweeters are also capable of delivering a 45 to 20,000Hz frequency response.

If that makes it seem like it’s just your typical speaker cabinet made to connect to an amp head for more volume and power, that’s because in many ways it is. But it does double as a power hub as well:

It features an onboard DC power output and USB-C output for connecting a Spark series amp or a mobile device such as a tablet or phone, with no other power source needed.

Features at a glance:

140 Watt Class D Amplifier

2 recessed speaker handles on the sides

1 adjustable cable tie for fixing instrument and audio cables on the back

1×10-inch woofer, 2×1-inch (25mm) tweeter

Input Selector – Switch between the 3.5 mm Spark Input and the two mono XLR/TRS

Combo Inputs

Speaker Volume

Line Out Volume

Ground Lift Switch

Contour Switch – Boosts low and high frequencies to improve balance at low volumes

The new Positive Grid Spark CAB will be available for pre-order very soon (if it isn’t already by the time you read this) “for a special price” of $269 shipped.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!