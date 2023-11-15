Today’s best Android app deals: The Almost Gone, Agent A, Gold Rush!, more

Justin Kahn -
Today’s collection of Android game and app deals is now ready down below courtesy of Google Play. Alongside today’s software offers, we are tracking a notable Black Friday discount on the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic, these deals on the official Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 cases, and a an offer on Google’s battery-powered Nest Doorbell. As for today’s highlight app deals, we have The Almost Gone, Agent A, Gold Rush! Anniversary, Galaxy Genome, and more. Head below for a complete look at today’s best Android game and app deals. 

Piece together this compelling story by revealing objects and memories, decipher these clues and reveal more of the story and its dark secrets. From your own home to eerily deserted streets, beautiful apartment blocks to sinister abandoned hospitals, you must search forensically for clues. Each new reveal takes you closer to the life you once had, to the people and places that surrounded you, in your seemingly carefree childhood. Why are you here? Why are you trapped? Will you ever get home?

