Today’s best iOS game and app deals: Golf Peaks, Monster’s Expedition, Charterstone, more

Your mid-week collection of the best iOS game and app deals is now live and waiting down below the fold. Joining this morning’s App Store offers, we are also tracking deals on Apple’s new 24-inch M3 iMac, the new M2 Max Mac Studio, and even more right here. As for the apps, highlights include titles like Golf Peaks, Delivery From the Pain, Charterstone, A Monster’s Expedition, and more. Hit the jump for a complete look at all of Wednesday’s best iOS game and app deals. 

Today’s best iOS apps and games on sale:

iOS Universal: DEEMO: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Warlords Classic Strategy: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Planimeter GPS Area Measure: FREE (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Golf Peaks: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Delivery From the Pain: $3.50 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Underworld Office- Novel Game: $2 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: ATOM RPG: $4 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Charterstone: Digital Edition: $5 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: A Monster’s Expedition: $8 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Pure Piano: $13 (Reg. $30)

Today’s best game deals: Assassin’s Creed Mirage $40 Amazon low, Last of Us Part I $40, more

More iOS game and app deals still live:

iOS Universal: GTA: Chinatown Wars: FREE (Demo)

***Download and play up to thirty minutes as a free trial

iOS Universal: GTA: Liberty City Stories: FREE (Demo)

***Download and play up to thirty minutes as a free trial

iOS Universal: Trippy Escape Game: Mindeater!: FREE (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: GeoShred Play: FREE (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Eight-Minute Empire: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Istanbul: Digital Edition: $4 (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: Scythe: Digital Edition: $4 (Reg. $9)

iOS Universal: 7Days : Backer: $2 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: RPG Dragon Lapis: $2 (Reg. $6)

iOS Universal: Mononoke: $5 (Reg. $9)

iOS Universal: Category Therapy: $15 (Reg. $20)

iOS Universal: KORG iMono/Poly: $14 (Reg. $30)

Mac: Magnet: $5 (Reg. $10)

Golf Peaks features:

Golf Peaks is a chill puzzle game about climbing misty mountains by playing golf. Choose cards to move the ball around, avoid hazards or use them to your advantage, solve over 120 handcrafted levels and become the master of Golf Peaks!

