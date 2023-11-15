Today’s best game deals: Assassin’s Creed Mirage $40 Amazon low, Last of Us Part I $40, more

We now have all of the official details on the upcoming Black Friday deals from Nintendo, PlayStation, and Xbox, not mention the still live PlayStation 5 Slim Call of Duty Modern Warfare III console bundle, but we are also starting to see some notable physical game deals as well. Today’s headliner would have to be the new Assassin’s Creed Mirage across PS5, PS4, and Xbox consoles. You’ll find the Launch Edition of the game down at $39.99 shipped while the Deluxe Edition is now selling for $44.99 shipped. Regularly $50 and $60 respectively, these are the first Amazon price drops and subsequent all-time lows on the latest entry in the series. The Launch Edition is the complete experience, but the Deluxe Edition includes a Prince of Persia inspired outfit, eagle and mount skins, weapons, and more alongside a digital artbook and digital soundtrack. Assassin’s Creed Mirage returns the long-running series to its roots with a focus on a more compact and dense city alongside a classic stealthy approach to gameplay. It follows the story of Basim, “a cunning street thief with nightmarish visions, seeking answers and justice as he navigates the bustling streets of ninth-century Baghdad.” Mirage delivers a “tightly crafted, narrative-driven action-adventure experience that follows the transformation of a defiant young man into a refined Master Assassin.” Head below for more of the best console game deals.

