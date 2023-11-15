Today’s best game deals: Assassin’s Creed Mirage $40 Amazon low, Last of Us Part I $40, more

We now have all of the official details on the upcoming Black Friday deals from Nintendo, PlayStation, and Xbox, not mention the still live PlayStation 5 Slim Call of Duty Modern Warfare III console bundle, but we are also starting to see some notable physical game deals as well. Today’s headliner would have to be the new Assassin’s Creed Mirage across PS5, PS4, and Xbox consoles. You’ll find the Launch Edition of the game down at $39.99 shipped while the Deluxe Edition is now selling for $44.99 shipped. Regularly $50 and $60 respectively, these are the first Amazon price drops and subsequent all-time lows on the latest entry in the series. The Launch Edition is the complete experience, but the Deluxe Edition includes a Prince of Persia inspired outfit, eagle and mount skins, weapons, and more alongside a digital artbook and digital soundtrack. Assassin’s Creed Mirage returns the long-running series to its roots with a focus on a more compact and dense city alongside a classic stealthy approach to gameplay. It follows the story of Basim, “a cunning street thief with nightmarish visions, seeking answers and justice as he navigates the bustling streets of ninth-century Baghdad.” Mirage delivers a “tightly crafted, narrative-driven action-adventure experience that follows the transformation of a defiant young man into a refined Master Assassin.” Head below for more of the best console game deals.
Nintendo Switch game deals:
- Super Bomberman R 2 $30 (Reg. $50)
- Double Dragon Gaiden: Rise of the Dragons $15 (Reg. $30)
- Mortal Kombat 1 $45 (Reg. $70)
- Pokemon Shining Pearl $30 (Reg. $60)
- Pokemon Brilliant Diamond $30 (Reg. $60)
- Samba de Amigo: Party Central $27 (Reg. $40)
- Blasphemous 2 eShop $21 (Reg. $30)
- Pokemon Mystery Dungeon: Rescue Team DX $50 (Reg. $60)
- The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword $30 (Reg. $60)
- Pocky & Rocky Reshrined $13 (Reg. $30)
- Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity $40 (Reg. $60)
- Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope $20 (Reg. $30+)
- Super Mario RPG $49 (Reg. $60)
- Metroid Dread $40 (Reg. $60)
- Super Mario Maker 2 on Nintendo Switch $40 (Reg. $60)
- Moonlighter eShop $2.50 (Reg. $25)
- LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga eShop $20 (Reg. $60)
- Yoshi’s Crafted World $40 (Reg. $60)
- Kirby’s Return to Dream Land Deluxe $41 (Reg. $60)
- Tomb Raider I-III Remastered Starring Lara Croft $27 (Reg. $30)
- SOUTH PARK: SNOW DAY! pre-order $30
- Red Dead Redemption Switch pre-order $50
- Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection pre-order $60
- And even more…
PlayStation and Xbox:
- The Last of Us Part I $40 (Reg. $70)
- NHL 24 $35 (Reg. $70)
- Madden NFL 24 $35 (Reg. $70)
- EA SPORTS FC $35 (Reg. $70)
- Super Bomberman R 2 $30 (Reg. $50)
- Mortal Kombat 1 $50 (Reg. $70)
- Wild Hearts $33 (Reg. $40+)
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III $70 ($80 value)
- Plus $10 PlayStation gift card
- Sonic Superstars PS5 from $52 (Reg. $60)
- Xbox Publisher Spotlight Series Sale up to 90% off
- Elden Ring $20 (Reg. $40+)
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Cowabunga Collection $15 (Reg. $30)
- Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales $40 (Reg. $50)
- Sonic Frontiers $30 (Reg. $60)
- Resident Evil 4 Remake $40 (Reg. $60)
