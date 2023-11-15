Apple’s new 24-inch M3 iMac now starts from $1,199 with up to $200 in savings

Update: Amazon is now offering the elevated 10-core M3 iMac for $1,299 (Reg. $1,499). This $200 discount is the first of its kind at Amazon, as well as any other retailer for that matter, and is marking a new all-time low.

B&H today has been ringing in the holidays a bit early and setting the pace with some enticing Apple discounts, which now includes the all-new 24-inch M3 iMac. The recent desktop Mac refresh is joining this morning’s M3 MacBook Pro sale with one of its first chances to save. Right now, you can drop the price down to $1,199 shipped. You’d more regularly pay $1,299, with today’s offer knocking $100 off. This is only the second discount to date, and matches the all-time low from a short-lived pre-order discount. I just took a hands-on look at what the deal with the new M3 iMac is, and explore that a bit further below the fold.

The story with Apple’s new 24-inch M3 iMac is all about the new internals. The updated silicon means that it can offer even better performance than before, which is even more notable considering we never got an M2 version of the form-factor. So the gains from the original M1 chip up to Apple’s new 3nm system are going to be even more apparent – which I’ve found that to be the case from my hands-on usage so far.

But even with an upgrade chipset aside, you’re still looking at one of the most streamlined desktop machines on the market. The 24-inch 4.5K Retina display remains one of the best on the market, and the sleek all-in-one build is still as minimal as it gets.

Of course, this morning also saw one of the first discounts go live on Apple’s new M3/Pro MacBook Pros. As part of some early Black Friday deals, you can now score the latest portable machines from Apple starting at $1,449. There’s $150 or more in savings to be had here, with both 14- and 16-inch form-factors making the cut and dropping to their best prices to date.

24-inch M3 iMac features:

With M3 architecture, the Apple 24-inch iMac is more powerful and capable than ever. The Apple M3 integrates the CPU, GPU, Neural Engine, I/O, and more into a single system on a chip (SoC). Tackle your projects with the fast 8-Core CPU and take on graphics-intensive apps and games with the 8-Core GPU. Accelerate machine learning tasks with the 16-core Neural Engine. Combined with 8GB of Unified RAM and a 256GB SSD, you’ll be able to take full advantage of macOS as well as other Apple apps.

