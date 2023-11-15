Forget FineWoven, score an official Leather Link Apple Watch band at $50 (Nearly 50% off)

Joining today’s deal on the Apple Watch USB-C fast charger, Woot is also offering the official Apple Watch Leather Link Band for $49.99 shipped in Ink or Midnight colorways. Regularly $99 and currently selling for $89 at Amazon, this is nearly 50% off the going rate and the lowest price we can find. Today’s deal is $7 under our previous mention. Apple might have moved away from its leather accessories in favor of the divisive new FineWoven treatment (you’ll find that suede-like version of its Magnetic Link at $99), but today’s offer gives folks a chance to score the now discontinued Apple leather strap for less. It comes in both 41mm and 45mm sizes with S/M and M/L length options at the ready for the discounted rate. Head below for more details.

Made from a Venezia leather treatment handcrafted in Arzignano, Italy – a tannery “with an artisan heritage spanning five generations, the Apple Watch Leather Link Band features a pebbled texture by way of a “delicate milling and tumbling process.” You’ll also find magnets concealed in the quilted leather band to provide a “precise” and adjustable fit. Ships with a 1-year Apple warranty.

Apple Watch Leather Link Band features:

The Venezia leather for this band is handcrafted in Arzignano, Italy. With an artisan heritage spanning five generations, the tannery has a history of partnership with some of the most prestigious names in fashion.

A delicate milling and tumbling process enhances the beautiful pebbled texture.

And magnets concealed within the soft, quilted leather allow you to simply wrap it around your wrist for a precise fit and a trim look.

The 38/40/41mm bands work with 38mm, 40mm, and 41mm Apple Watch Models

The 42/44/45mm bands work with 42mm, 44mm, and 45mm Apple Watch Models

