Score an official Apple Watch USB-C fast charger for $22 (Reg. $29)

Woot is now offering Apple’s official Apple Watch USB-C Fast Charger for $21.99. Shipping is free for Prime members, with a $6 delivery fee applying in any other case. Down from the usual $29 going rate, today’s offer is now landing as the second-best offer of the year. It’s matching our previous mention from back in September, and is also landing at within $2 of the all-time low from July. If you can live with the USB-A model, there’s an even more affordable $19.99 sale price tag to lock-in. Head below for more.

If you’re not going to be upgrading to the new Series 9 but still want to feel like you have a new wearable on your wrist, upgrading its charging speeds is definitely an option. Apple’s latest Watch adapter brings with it fast charging support for refueling your device 33% faster than the typical cord. That translates to an 80% charge in just 45 minutes, with the usual magnetic puck on one end and a USB-C cable on the other. You can catch up on the feature right here.

Just don’t forget that Black Friday pricing has arrived early on the new Apple Watch Series 9. These are taking $50 off and dropping prices down to $349 from the usual $399 or higher going rates. Both the 41 and 45mm models are on sale, and delivering all-time lows to kick off the holiday shopping season.

Apple Watch USB-C Fast Charger features:

Make charging your Apple Watch utterly effortless. And now, it charges up to 33% faster when paired with Apple Watch Series 7, so you can reach 80% charge in about 45 minutes (Other models will have regular charge times). Simply hold the connector near the back of the watch, where magnets cause it to snap into place automatically. It’s a completely sealed system free of exposed contacts. And it’s very forgiving, requiring no precise alignment.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!