DODOcase Black Friday: iPhone 15 cases and Apple Watch bands from $24.50 (Up to 50% off)

The annual DODOcase Black Friday sale is now live, offering 30% off sitewide and even deeper deals on its Shockproof iPhone case lineup. Deals on the DODOcase accessories tend to only pop up during holiday events like this so now’s the time to strike. The Black Friday event is on par with last year’s sale and undercuts the July 4th deals we tracked earlier this year by an additional 10%. However, with some of the brand’s iPhone cases now dropping 50% in the cart, you’re looking at some of the lowest totals we have ever seen and new all-time lows on the iPhone 15 gear. Head below for more details on the DODOcase Black Friday sale.

The annual DODOcase Black Friday sale is now in full swing with 30% off sitewide. However, you’ll want to browse through the brand’s Shockproof iPhone case collection, which will drop 50% in the cart for deals starting from $24.50. There are now codes needed here as all of the price drops will automatically take effect during checkout.

Another place we are tracking all-time low pricing as part of the Black Friday sale is on the brand’s new Chèvre Leather Apple Watch bands. They just launched for the first time back in late October (here’s our coverage) at $139 and are now going for $98 shipped in all sizes and colors. They are made from natural grained leather provided by Fine Leatherworking in Berkley, California with an understated hand-sewn stitching pattern and a traditional classic metal belt buckle-style connector.

Browse through the rest of the now live DODOcase Black Friday sale right here.

DODOcase Chèvre Leather Apple Watch band features:

Made from goat hide provided by Fine Leatherworking in Berkley, CA, the Chèvre Leather Apple Watch band exhibits its natural leather grain with the added bonus of protection from color loss and wear. Available in three colors, these Apple Watch bands are a great addition to our Leather Apple Watch band line.Our Leather Apple Watch bands combine the inherent beauty of leather with an understated stitching pattern to elegantly frame and highlight each side of the band.

