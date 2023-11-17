CASETiFY’s 2023 early Black Friday sale now live with up to 30% off iPhone 15 cases and much more

This year’s annual CASETiFY Black Friday sale is now live with some rare deals on its sought-after iPhone cases and more. We have been told the deals will be live on both its official website and over at Amazon with up to 30% in savings across massive range of its cases and gear for iPhone, Samsung handsets, Google Pixel devices, and more. But as of right now it appears the only real deals are available directly from the CASETiFY site using code BF2023 at checkout. Deals on the brand’s gear have been much harder to come by across 2023, but the 2023 CASETiFY Black Friday sale is changing all of that starting today. Head below for more details on the deals.

CASETiFY Black Friday sale

The CASETiFY Black Friday sale breaks down as follows using code BF2023 at checkout:

This includes on “ALL PRODUCTS on CASETiFY and Amazon,” according to the brand. Shipping is free on all orders of $40 or more.

The deals encompass all of its standard iPhone 15 cases (alongside models for previous-generation handsets and those from other brands) as well as just about all of the wild designs they come along with.

CASETiFY has told us there will be a 10% promotion going live on select Co-Labs designs, but as of right now that does not appear to be the case. You might have more luck on that front after signing up for CASETiFY Club and making an account.

More from CASETiFY alongside some hands-on reviews of the brand’s latest collaboration designs can be found below to get a better idea of what you’re in for:

