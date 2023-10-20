DODOcase intros new premium leather Chèvre Apple Watch band with hand-sewn stitching

DODOcase is launching its new leather Apple Watch band today. We have been featuring the brand and its Apple gear accessories since even before they were spotted on the desk in the Oval Office during President Obama’s tenure and, while our coverage has leaned more towards its iPhone and iPad cases, DODOcase also makes some gorgeous leather Apple Watch bands. The detailed stitching and Wickett & Craig premium leather on the previously-released model is a solid option if you ask me, but it is finally ready to expand its Apple wearable accessory lineup with new Chèvre Leather model. Head below for a closer look and more details.

New DODOcase Chèvre Leather Apple Watch band

DODOcase says its new strap is made from leather provided by Fine Leatherworking in Berkley, California, that “exhibits its natural leather grain with the added bonus of protection from color loss and wear.”

The natural grained leather strap is framed with what the brand refers to as an understated hand-sewn stitching pattern, which, if it’s like other leather watch straps in this price range, also adds some durability as well.

You’ll find a traditional classic metal belt buckle-style connector to secure it around your wrist – DODOcase is just saying its made of “premium hardware,” so we aren’t sure exactly sure what construction materials are employed here.

The DODOcase straps are compatible with all versions of the Apple wearable, from the original Series 1 right up to the Apple Watch Series 9, Ultra 2, and SE 2.

All of our watch bands work with all versions Apple Watch, including Series 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8 and the 9 series. The 42mm band works with the 44mm and the 45mm Series 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9 and UItra series watches; the 38mm band works with the 40mm Series 4, 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9 series Apple Watch Bands.

The new Chèvre Leather Apple Watch band comes in your choice of three colors including black, brown, medium brown, and orange in either 38mm/40mm or 42/44mm.

It retails for $139 shipped and is available for purchase right now.

Be sure to also check out our hands-on review of the Noblessa DODOcase cover that wraps your iPad in luxury leather and suede with debossed branding – it is a particularly wonderful case that should be on your radar if you have an affinity for premium-made leather accessories and don’t need a keyboard case.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!