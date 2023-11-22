August Wi-Fi Smart Lock 4th gen hits one of the best prices of the year at $149, more from $80

As part of its early Black Friday deals, Amazon is offering some notable discounts on the August smart locks including the best price of the year on the August Wi-Fi Smart Lock 4th Gen. You can now land this one at $148.99 shipped, down from the regular $230 price tag. You’re looking at a 35% price drop and the best we can find. Today’s deal lands at $22 under the fall Prime Day mention and the lowest we have tracked across 2023 at Amazon. This one is designed to fit on the inside of your door to make your entryway locking solution a more intelligent one without looking out of place from the outside. This smart lock connects to your Wi-Fi (no hub required) to work alongside Apple HomeKit gear as well as voice assistants from Google and Amazon – August says “installation only takes about 10 minutes.” You can also open it with a traditional key alongside leveraging auto-lock and -unlock functionality as well – with “Auto-Lock and DoorSense, your home automatically secures once your door is closed, or after a set amount of time.” You can get a closer look in our hands-on review and then head below for more August early Black Friday deals.

August early Black Friday deals:

August’s latest Wi-Fi Smart Lock features:

August smart locks fit on the inside of your door, making your regular deadbolt smarter, more secure and way more convenient. Keep your keys just in case (but you won’t need them). Forget key copying. Quickly and easily share permanent, scheduled or temporary access to your home with friends, family and other people you trust, and never put a key under the doormat again. Even if you’re not so handy, installation only takes about 10 minutes. August locks fit perfectly over most single cylinder deadbolts and aren’t much bigger than your original thumbturn.

